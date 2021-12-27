KNOXVILLE—The Tennessee football team received another early Christmas present on Wednesday from Cedric Tillman.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver, who has starred for the Vols this season, announced on Twitter that he is returning for his senior campaign in 2022, adding to an already impressive offensive arsenal that is also set to return quarterback Hendon Hooker.
“Since I arrived at Tennessee in 2018, it’s been an amazing experience and Vol Nation is second to none,” Tillman wrote. “The 2021 season has been a blast with these boys, and we are fired up about finishing the year in Nashville at the Music City Bowl.
“We are constantly striving for improvement-as a team and in everything we do. While I have made significant strides this year, I feel like I have much left to prove in the Orange & White. Therefore, I will be returning for my 2022 senior season in Knoxville. Let’s run it back!”
Tillman arrived in Knoxville as a three-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas as part of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s inaugural singing class in 2018.
In his first three seasons with the program, Tillman played a minor role in Tennessee’s offense, accounting for just 124 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in that span, but thrived in first-year head coach Josh Heupel’s system as a junior this year with 57 catches for 931 yards and nine touchdowns in the Vols’ 7-5 regular season finish.
With Hooker, Tillman and tight ends Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant all set to return for another season, Tennessee will look to build off of what was an explosive season offensively.
Under Heupel’s tutelage, the Vols ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense, averaging 459 yards and just over 38 points per game. In the passing game, Hooker tallied over 2,560 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Tennessee’s receiving corps, which included seniors JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. in addition to Tillman, racked up 2,964 total yards.
In 12 games, Tillman turned in 100-plus yard performances four times with a career-high 200 yards against No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 13 at Neyland Stadium. He goes into the postseason riding a three-game streak of 100-yard games with a chance to extend it to four against Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.
The bowl game also offers up the opportunity for Tillman to become Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Justin Hunter (1,083) in 2012, needing just 69 yards to reach that mark.
