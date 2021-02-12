COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County School System is working diligently to assist the county in its efforts to vaccinate as many citizens as possible.
Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, and Assistant Director Casey Kelley, are members of the county’s COVID-19 Task Force.
During Thursday evening’s Board of Education meeting, Director Moore said many of the county’s teachers would like to receive the COVID vaccine, but must wait until the county is in the correct phase.
“We have been at the Task Force meetings begging to be a vaccination site from the beginning,” Moore said.
“A lot of the teachers in upper East Tennessee have already received their second vaccination so it’s a little frustrating to us. We need to do whatever we can to help the county get into the next phase to get to our turn. It’s for the betterment of the county as a whole if we do.”
Kelley told the board that Cocke County is currently in the 70+ vaccination phase. For teachers to be eligible the county needs to be in Phase 1B.
He hopes the school system can find a way to expedite the process.
“We have to be able to find the resources to help the Health Department push towards Phase 1B,”Kelley said.
“We’re not sitting idly by. You have to go through the proper protocols and we’re moving as hard and as fast as we can.”
Kelley said the Health Department needs a location that is capable of handling 60 cars per hour. They would also like to use that location five days per week for the foreseeable future.
The Task Force is currently working to find a location large enough to hold vaccination clinics.
Many locations are being discussed as possibilities including the Newport City Park and Cocke County Fairgrounds.
Director Moore said school nurses can be utilized for future vaccination PODS (point of dispensing) if they go through the proper channels and receive approval to participate.
During the meeting several teachers were granted tenure based on Moore’s recommendation.
Brittany Dennis, Rebecca Gorenflo, Miranda Smith, Stevie Gorrell and Tracy Goth were all recognized for receiving tenure.
Board members approved the purchase of 32 Boxlight Educational Panels from Central Technologies.
Del Rio will receive nine Panels, Bridgeport five and Parrottsville will receive 18 Panels.
The total cost of the Panels totaled $89,440.
A bid was also approved from Mid-South Bus for three 75-passenger buses at $104,262 each and two Type C buses with lifts at $115,848. The total cost will be $544,482.
Another bid for four storage buildings was approved for a total of $23,436. The purchase will be made from Smoky Mountain Storage Barns LLC.
Northwest and Smoky Mountain will receive one building each, and Three Rivers Learning Center will receive the other two.
The purchase will be covered with funds received through the No Kid Hungry grant. The school system received the $73,000 grant, which will be used to develop food pantries.
Administrators are still working to finalize graduation plans for Cocke County and Cosby High Schools.
Several parents addressed the board asking them to consider holding ceremonies as close to “normal” as possible.
Scottie Cameron said the students have worked hard and deserve to be celebrated.
Board chair John Johnson said last year’s ceremonies were not typical, but provided a safe environment. He noted that the system is limited by the law and COVID protocols when it comes to such events.
Assistant Director Kelley said conversations are being held daily on what the best option will be on graduation day.
“We are having some of these same conversations and are trying to accomplish what you want. The process is ongoing, but we don’t know what strain will be attacking us by May.”
The only definitive about the ceremonies at this time is they day in which they will take place.
Plans call for Cosby High School to graduate on Friday, May 21 and Cocke County of Saturday, May 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.