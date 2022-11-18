offensive coordinator 1

FILE — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022.

 John Amis, AP Photo

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.

Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.