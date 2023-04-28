ATLANTA (AP) — Garrett Cooper picked a great time to break out of his slump.
Cooper came through with a two-out, two-run double that capped a stunning five-run ninth inning by the Miami Marlins, who avoided a sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a game delayed more than three hours Thursday by inclement weather.
Kyle Wright and four relievers held Miami scoreless until the ninth, but the Marlins overcame a 4-0 deficit against Braves closer A.J. Minter.
Yuli Gurriel, Avisaíl García and Jazz Chisholm had run-scoring singles to knock out Minter (1-3), who retired only two of the seven hitters he faced. Jesse Chavez came in with two runners aboard to face Cooper, who was hitless in four at-bats and mired in a .154 (6 for 39) slump.
Cooper was miffed when a 2-1 pitch was called a strike but he quickly shook it off. Chavez went with a sinker, looking to end the game, but Cooper drove it the opposite way to right-center for a double that brought home the tying and winning runs.
“It’s been a rough week to 10 days,” Cooper said. “But I came out of it with a big hit.”
A.J. Puk (2-0) claimed the win. Dylan Floro bounced back from a rough outing the night before, pitching a perfect ninth for his first save.
The Marlins had three run-scoring hits in the ninth with two outs.
“This is big,” said García, who came through as a pinch hitter. “We had a rough night last night. To come back and get a win in the ninth is a big confidence boost to the team.”
The Braves scored all of their four runs in the fifth inning despite getting only two balls out of the infield.
A pair of walks by Matt Barnes (1-1), a bunt single from Vaughn Grissom and a defensive blunder by Miami shortstop Garrett Hampson led to a big inning of small ball that broke a scoreless duel.
The Marlins had a chance to limit the damage when Ronald Acuña Jr. grounded one sharply up the middle. Second baseman Luis Arraez made a nifty backhanded grab behind the bag and flipped to shortstop Garrett Hampson to get started on a possible double play.
