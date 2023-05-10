After 55 years with the Cocke County School System, Coach Mike Proffitt is retiring at the end of the week.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement,” Proffitt said. “I have had the pleasure of working with some of the best people you could meet. The relationships I have developed with coworkers, former students and parents will never be forgotten.”
He recalls that being a driver’s education teacher and helping so many students learn to drive was both “fulfilling and scary at times.”
He said that he has had the privilege of working with some fine men in the driver’s ed program, including Gene Phillips, Benny Hammonds, Benny Denton, Dennis Balch, Ben James, Mark Hawk and Wade Wester.
He said that throughout the years he has served under many principals, all who were instrumental in helping the driver’s ed program grow and succeed. Among those principals were H.G. Bray, Henry “Skip” Gregory, Spencer Douglas, Billy Wilson, Joe Zavona, Jack Reynolds, Gary Williams, Larry Williams, Dr. Marvin Stewart, Gail Burchette and A.C. Willis.
“The superintendents or directors of schools I served under were exceptional as well,” he added. Those included Everett Freshour, Beth Freeman, Charles Seehorn, Larry Blazer and Manney Moore. He said that Wilbur West and Casey Kelley, both school system administrators, were big supporters of the program and ensured that the program’s needs were met.
“They were always willing to go the extra mile for the benefit of our students. So many people have played a huge role in my life throughout my 55 years of teaching. There is no way I could mention them all, but I am grateful to each of them for their support,” Proffitt said.
The changes from one decade to the next have been significant, Proffitt said. He recalls when physical education class was jumping jacks and exercises, archery practice, trips to the roller skating rink and bowling alley, volleyball, softball, badminton, dodgeball, and basketball. He remembers a jukebox in the cafeteria and a smoking patio for students ages 18 and older.
Proffitt remembers Air Force bands for entertainment in the auditorium and prayers and Bible devotions being part of the morning announcements.
“We never had to worry too much about dress codes and we never had to worry about cell phones,” he laughs. “I remember when good ole country boys would bring their hunting rifles to school hanging in the back windows of their pickup trucks and talk about the turkey or deer they were going to get after school.
“We didn’t have to worry about them doing anything but that — using those hunting rifles to go hunting. Parents didn’t call to see if their kids were at school because they knew that was where they were supposed to be and the kid knew they better be there.”
Proffitt said as times changed, the rules had to change to go right along with the times. He said regardless of the circumstances, teaching was always rewarding, but sometimes challenging, and it is what he has always really enjoyed doing.
“To help someone, then see the look on their faces when they received that driver’s license was fulfilling,” he said. “To them it meant freedom. Driving to school, driving to a job for income to help the family, trips to the movies and just cruising around town.”
He said knowing that he played a role in the achievements of his students brought him joy.
“At the same time, I have had to visit many funeral homes as we have lost some of the children that I taught throughout the years. You never get used to that part as you develop attachments to those students and you establish relationships with them and their parents,” he explained. “Teaching is like parenting. They all seem like your own and you have joy and heartbreak as well.”
Proffitt has been a coach and a teacher for more than half a century. He said it has been his pleasure to have been a member of the school system and to serve in many different roles and capacities.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the benefits and challenges that have been part of my duties,” Proffitt said. “I will forever hold these years of my life in my heart and be grateful for the time that I had to spend in this capacity. I now look forward to fully enjoying my retirement with my family and friends.”
