Buttercup

Buttercups are easy to identify by their waxy bright 5-petaled flowers and deeply cut leaves. The flowers glow brighter than other flowers because of layers of air trapped just beneath the surface of the petals that act like reflecting mirrors increasing their bright appearance.

 Steve Roark

It seems like such an innocent little yellow flower. Unless you are a farmer, and it has taken over your pastures and hayfields, in which case you probably cannot stand the plant known commonly as “buttercup”.

There are two common types of buttercup in East Tennessee. The first is hairy buttercup, which has a fibrous root system, and the second is bulbous buttercup whose root system is more similar to a tap root with an enlarged bulb called a corm at its base. Irrelevant of which type you may have, buttercups are a major weed that impacts forage crops for farmers every spring.

