Buttercups are easy to identify by their waxy bright 5-petaled flowers and deeply cut leaves. The flowers glow brighter than other flowers because of layers of air trapped just beneath the surface of the petals that act like reflecting mirrors increasing their bright appearance.
It seems like such an innocent little yellow flower. Unless you are a farmer, and it has taken over your pastures and hayfields, in which case you probably cannot stand the plant known commonly as “buttercup”.
There are two common types of buttercup in East Tennessee. The first is hairy buttercup, which has a fibrous root system, and the second is bulbous buttercup whose root system is more similar to a tap root with an enlarged bulb called a corm at its base. Irrelevant of which type you may have, buttercups are a major weed that impacts forage crops for farmers every spring.
Buttercups start growing in the fall, and oftentimes are already present and growing in your fields by early October. The reason why they go unnoticed is because in the fall buttercups grow as a basal rosette low to the ground. It’s only in the spring where we see upward growth and the bloom stage that buttercups become more noticeable on our radars.
Buttercups primarily spread by seed that is released when they bloom each spring. If left uncontrolled, the seed can build up in the soil and continue to create weed problems for years to come. The more times buttercups are allowed to bloom in a pasture or hayfield, the greater the density of buttercups there will be in that area the following year. This creates a situation where a desirable forage is competing for space, sunlight, and nutrients with an undesirable weed that has a tendency to take over. It is critical that farmers control this weed to have successful pastures and hayfields.
The good news is we have a few ways to control buttercups using herbicides. The most common and cost effective control methods are 2,4-D Amine and 2,4-D Ester. With either of these options, producers must take care to practice good stewardship to avoid drift onto other sensitive plants and crops. It is also important that the ambient daytime temperature is at least 60 degrees for 3 days straight to get good control. Other options for control include Grazon Next HL as well as a newly labeled product called Duracor. Duracor will also provide control on some other hard headed weeds like buckhorn plantain and wild carrot. Unfortunately, there aren’t any good organic controls for buttercup because of the way the plant grows and crowds out desired vegetation. With any herbicide, it is imperative that producers read and follow all label recommendations and take the appropriate precautions to protect their safety.
One final point to keep in mind is that buttercups are toxic to livestock if consumed. Naturally, cattle and other livestock will not graze on buttercups, but when herbicides are applied and the plant begins to die, they become more palatable to stock. Producers should make sure that livestock are removed from the pasture bring sprayed and ensure they have other sources of forage to minimize this potential problem.
If you have further questions about buttercup, including whether you can still control them now, contact UT Extension Agent Sarah Orr at sorr6@utk.edu or reach out via the Facebook page at UT Extension Office — Cocke County.
