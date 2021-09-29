The old cliché, one thing leads to another, unfortunately held true for Cocke County’s Darlene Taylor.
Taylor, who lives in the Halls Top area, said she was first diagnosed with breast cancer on Jan. 7, 2018.
“I found it when I did a self exam,” she said. “I always do a self exam on the 10th of each month.”
Taylor said she discovered a small lump in her right breast then went to Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center, where they discovered it was cancer.
“We caught it early,” said Taylor, who also pointed out she did annual mammograms as a way of screening for breast cancer.
“I ended up having a mastectomy,” she said. “Then, I had seven weeks of chemotherapy and had to have radiation for five weeks.”
Unfortunately for Taylor, however, the story did not end there and her journey continues today.
Doctors found later the cancer had spread to her left lung. That required another round of radiation, which she said was done by Dr. John Anderson in Morristown.
“That had cleared up and then, in February, they found it had also moved into my right lung,” she said. “They now have me on a new drug to see how it will work. I take two pills, once a day. Each pill cost $5,700. Fortunately we have good insurance.”
Taylor said she has to follow up with a CT scan and visits to her oncologist to she how the treatment is progressing.
“I may have to take these pills as long as I live,” she said. “It has some side effects but all I have experienced so far has been a dry mouth and I’m now a diabetic.”
Taylor said the side effects from chemotherapy and radiation were a little more prominent than the pills but not as bad as those some patients experience.
“I did lose my hair during chemotherapy and I lost my taste,” she said. “In fact, I’m still having trouble tasting and smelling things. But I only suffered a little nausea and I never had to throw up. The biggest thing for me was being tired."
Despite COVID-19, Taylor said her treatments for both the breast and lung cancers stayed on course.
“I was very blessed,” she said. “Early detection is the key.”
She also praised her sons, Chris and Jason Smith, and husband, Arvine Taylor, for their support during her battle.
“I’ve had really good family support. Anytime I’ve need to go to the doctor or for treatment, my sons or my husband were ready to take me. I am also thankful to all of the doctors and nurses.”
“I’m still following the road my journey is on,” said Taylor. “When I get depressed, God gets me back on my feet.”
