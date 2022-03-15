The No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball team begins NCAA Tournament play Thursday in Indianapolis, taking on No. 14 seed Longwood as part of the South Region at 2:45 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
On Sunday, Tennessee (26-7) claimed its first SEC Tournament championship since 1979 with a 65-50 win over Texas A&M. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee on Sunday with 17 points on four made 3-pointers. Josiah-Jordan James contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds for his third career double-double, while Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
Super senior John Fulkerson scored eight points and had a career-high-tying 12 rebounds.
For his performances in Tennessee’s wins over Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M, Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP, while James and Vescovi received SEC All-Tournament Honors. Chandler averaged 14.7 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range (6-for-12) and sporting a 5.0 assist/turnover ratio during the tournament.
In total, Tennessee trailed for just 68 seconds during its three SEC Tournament games en route to the conference title.
Tennessee’s inclusion in this year’s NCAA Tournament marks the fourth straight NCAA Tournament that the Vols have made. Tennessee has never previously faced Longwood (26-6)—winners of this year’s Big South Conference Tournament.
With a win Thursday, Tennessee would advance to face the winner of No. 6 seed Colorado State (25-5) and No. 11 seed Michigan (17-14) on Saturday. Time and television network for Saturday will be determined following Thursday’s games.
The Vols are making their 24th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Orange own a 22-24 (.478) NCAA Tournament record.
The Vols are 1-0 in the First Four, 13-7 in first-round games, 7-8 in second-round games, 1-0 in third-round action, 1-7 in regional semifinals, 0-1 in regional finals and 0-1 in the now-defunct regional consolation round.
Tennessee’s 24 NCAA Tournament berths tie LSU for fourth-most among SEC teams. Since 2010, among SEC programs, only Kentucky (31) and Florida (19) have won more NCAA Tournament games than Tennessee (10).
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has guided four different programs to a total of 26 berths in The Big Dance. He led Providence and Clemson to three berths each before guiding Texas to 16 tournament appearances in 17 years. This is his fourth appearance with the Vols.
Barnes in 2018 became the 13th head coach ever to lead four different programs to the Division I NCAA Tournament.
Barnes has led his teams to seven Sweet Sixteens, three Elite Eights and one Final Four, in 2003. In Tennessee’s 112-year hardwood history, the Volunteers have made just 24 NCAA Tournament appearances (two fewer than Barnes).
