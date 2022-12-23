Eita Fox

Eita Fox, age 65, of Del Rio Tennessee, passed away on December 17 2022. Eita was a beloved wife, mother, and friend. 

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Clarence Fox, sons Scott Brown (wife Suzanne) of NC, Lanny Johnson, and Christopher Beaver. Sister Billie Sanders of Florida. 

