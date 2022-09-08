During his team’s bus ride back to Cosby on Tuesday night, CMS football coach Brody Williams let out a sigh.
Then, he uttered eight vital words: “We made it out of Sneedville with a win.”
During his team’s bus ride back to Cosby on Tuesday night, CMS football coach Brody Williams let out a sigh.
Then, he uttered eight vital words: “We made it out of Sneedville with a win.”
Indeed the Eagles (2-1) did on Tuesday night, notching the second victory of Williams’s tenure in a 30-26 win over Hancock.
Still, the victory did not come without plenty of stress for Williams — as well as a recovered onside kick and some late clock management.
CMS also kept Hancock from scoring two second-half conversions that would have tied the game, igniting Williams’s relief after a matchup that drew much closer than it could have been.
“We didn’t play good fundamental football,” he said. “Got our mouth mashed in the first quarter and got woken up.
Hancock drew first blood with a long run for a 6-0 lead, then David Baker responded to tie the game for Cosby.
The Eagles added two more scores — each with a conversion — to Hancock’s one in the second quarter, giving Cosby a 22-14 lead at halftime.
Another sloppy quarter followed for Cosby, as the Eagles did not score again until the fourth quarter.
At that point, though, they held a 30-14 lead and looked to be in full command.
Except the Indians roared back again, scoring twice — but not landing the conversions.
Cosby landed on the onside kick — “which didn’t even go 10 yards,” Williams added — and went into the victory formation.
For quarterback Matthew McMahon, the final kneel was far from his only play of the night. He ran for one score and passed for two more, firing one touchdown pass to Gage McCarty and the other to Jonathan Darby.
Still, Williams noted that there are a lot of improvements to be made going forward.
“Missed assignments, arm tackling guys. Just not executing the way we should have. We had a great second quarter, but had we not had that, we lose the ballgame.”
The Eagles will look to work out those mistakes in the next few days as they prepare for a September 15th rivalry matchup with Cocke County at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.