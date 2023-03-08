Carolyn D. Dawson, well known as Millie, age 91, of White Pine, TN, passed away on March 3, 2023 peacefully at home related to chronic health issues.
Millie was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings, her husbands Bruce Holt and Willie “Bill” Dawson, daughters Darlene Holt Raleigh and Lillian Holt Johnson, son Euedell Holt, and grandson Jerry Raleigh Jr.
She is survived by her son Richie (Regina) Holt, grandchildren Candy Bryant, Julie (Cory) Lewis, Jodi Raleigh, Andrew (Courtney) Holt, Halee (Cody) Cuddeback, and Brandi Buckner, great grandchildren Brittany (Steven) Black, Joseph Hill, Samantha Hill, Bryson Cagle, Brianna Cagle, Jackston Wolfe, Alenna, Alaina, Allie, Serenity, Landyn, Nekoda, and Briona and great great grandchildren Isaac, Jesse, Elisabeth, and Sarah Black, and Braylen and son in law Jimmy Johnson, along with a multitude of friends and family members near and far.
Millie was very active with her senior citizens group and recently received the “Hometown Hero Award” for her service to the senior citizens of White Pine and surrounding counties. She loved to garden, cook, play cards with her friends, sing and play her guitars, fish, and have gatherings with family and friends.
The family would like to say “Thank You” to her close neighbors who were always there for her.
Services with be at Alders Funeral Home in Morristown, TN. Receiving of friends and family with be on Friday, March 10 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. and burial will take place at New Home Cemetery on Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m.
