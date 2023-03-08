Carolyn D. Dawson

Carolyn D. Dawson, well known as Millie, age 91, of White Pine, TN, passed away on March 3, 2023 peacefully at home related to chronic health issues.

Millie was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings, her husbands Bruce Holt and Willie “Bill” Dawson, daughters Darlene Holt Raleigh and Lillian Holt Johnson, son Euedell Holt, and grandson Jerry Raleigh Jr.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.