NEWPORT—Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger is currently pursuing a grant to build the Tommye Dene Jones Park in the Del Rio community.
The Mayor is inviting community members to attend a public meeting this Thursday, December 3, at 4:30 p.m. to share their comments or concerns with the project.
The meeting will be held in the Chancery Courtroom in the Courthouse Annex.
