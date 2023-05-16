USA Basketball has announced eight athletes selected to the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team following three days of trials in Colorado Springs, and Lady Vols Rickea Jackson and Jewel Spear are among them.
Additionally, five finalists will return for AmeriCup training camp, which begins June 22 in Colorado Springs, to compete for the remaining roster spots.
The complete 12-member roster will be announced before the team goes to the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup July 1-9 in León, Mexico.
Joining Jackson and Spear on the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team are Lauren Betts, Raven Johnson, Rayah Marshall, Charisma Osborne, Laila Phelia and Angel Reese.
The finalists are Janiah Barker, Makira Cook, Abbey Hsu, Chance Gray and Aneesah Morrow. Additional athletes may be invited to training camp as a part of the selection process. All athletes are selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee.
The team is coached by Kamie Ethridge (Washington State University), Aaron Johnston (South Dakota State University) and Katrina Merriweather (University of Cincinnati).
Jackson, a rising super senior in her second year at Tennessee, earned all-tournament team honors and finished second on the squad in scoring while representing her country on the victorious 2019 USA 3X U18 World Cup Team. She also was a finalist for the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team and competed in the U16 National Team trials in 2017.
Spear, who joined the Tennessee program this spring via the transfer portal after playing three seasons at Wake Forest, also has previous USA Basketball experience. It includes winning gold at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, as well as playing in the 2019 USA 3x3 U18 National Championship and participating in the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team trials.
The draw to determine two five-team preliminary groups for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup was held May 10. The United States will face Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela as part of Group A.
The U.S. opens pool play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2, Brazil on July 4 and Cuba on July 5. If the USA advances, quarterfinals are scheduled for July 7 followed by semifinals on July 8 and the medal games on July 9. Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.
Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.
