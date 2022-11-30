The Cocke County Regional Planning Commission met in regular session Nov. 22. It approved the subdivision of the W.L. Neas property. The property’s final plat was revised and resubmitted for review for compliance with the Cocke County Subdivision Regulations.
The plat still needed some revisions, so the commission approved the plat with the understanding that additional revisions were being made.
Those revisions include putting in an easement to ensure electric service on lot one. Lisa Nease said the surveyor, Michael Ivy, must have inadvertently left that out. The other requirement is to have the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) sign off on the lot that has 4.84 acres, which is slightly less than the five-acre minimum, regarding septic.
The board voted to carry over the election of officers to the January meeting. It was explained that board members have staggered terms, which means that every year someone will either be replaced or reappointed.
Chairman Phil Morgan said, “We are finally back on track. Everyone is appointed to a regular term.”
There was a discussion of adding a box on the plats for existing septic systems in which the seller would sign off saying that the septic system worked, or worked when last used. Planning Commission Secretary Lee Willis said that many people were buying property online without seeing it, and this would be helpful.
East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) Regional Planner Kathryn Baldwin agreed adding that to the plat was a good idea, as some other counties, including Jefferson County and Monroe County, had started adding that to the plats that were filed in that county. It was pointed out that the topic must be put on the agenda for a vote, and it was not on the December agenda.
The board agreed to put the topic on the January agenda and have a public hearing in the 30 minutes preceding the January meeting. Morgan pointed out the public hearing must stay on topic.
Some commissioners expressed concern about adding the box and requiring the signature.
Commissioner Linda Hampton-Parker said that it was like buying a used car. She said you could buy a car and it might have run fine when the owner last drove it, but that engine “could blow up when you go driving down the road.” She said that she did not see how an owner could commit to saying a septic system worked when the house had been gone from the lot for some time.
Morgan said then the seller could have TDEC inspect the lot and sign off on it for septic approval if they were not comfortable signing off on it. He also said most septic issues can be fixed.
W.L. Neas, a property owner who was there to have some property subdivided, was brought into the discussion because one of the lots in the property he was subdividing had an existing septic system from a home that had burned down about eight years ago.
He said that the septic system was used by someone in a camper two or three years ago, but he did not know the current status of that system. He said he just knew that it does exist and where it is located.
Commissioner Jeff Greene, who is a real estate attorney, felt adding that box would be beneficial to those buying property. He said that way, even if the septic was not functional, they were aware there was an existing system so before they started work they would know where to start as far as getting a functional septic system on the property.
“The last public hearing that we had did not focus on the topic. People wanted to complain about everything, and not talk about the topic of discussion,” Morgan said. “This public hearing will be solely for the existing septic system signature box on plats.”
Willis then brought up the topic of the last public hearing and noted it had never been voted on. It was commented that it was because the public hearing did not actually address that issue.
That topic involved maintaining roads in order to subdivide property after a street or road has been given legal status by a previous plat approval by the Cocke County Regional Planning Commission, but has not been accepted for maintenance by the Cocke County Legislative Body and listed on the county road list.
That public hearing that got off topic was held in the Summer of 2019, and there were questions as to whether there was a time limit, and another public hearing may be necessary.
It was agreed the commission would have one public hearing at a time, and they were focusing on the septic sign-off on plats first.
The January meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Chancery courtroom at the annex at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will precede the meeting and begin at 5 p.m.
