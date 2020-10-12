Ada Ruth Seymore Sweeny, age 56, of Cosby, passed away on July 22nd, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Sara Hubbard, mother Martha Williams, father Griffin Stuart, husband Rufus Seymore, and sisters Tina Harmon and Marci Webb.
She is survived by her daughters Melinda (Sean) Wescott and Ashley (Zachary) Hill; grandchildren Kason Hubbard, Hunter Hubbard and Dale Wescott; sister Priscilla Perdue; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Melissa Rockefeller, Tara Henry and Leo Fields.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 17, 2020, at the Grassy Fork Fire Hall Community Building from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
