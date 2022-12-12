ETSU 1
ETSUBucs.com

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Dec. 11, 2022) – Despite leading for over 38 minutes, the ETSU men’s basketball team couldn’t secure its first road win of the season.

The Buccaneers led by nine at the half and were up by the same margin midway through the second half, but Morehead State rallied back. The Eagles ended the game on an 8-0 run, including Alex Gross providing the go-ahead lay-up with 16.7 seconds remaining, lifting Morehead State to a 61-57 victory on Sunday afternoon inside Johnson Arena.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.