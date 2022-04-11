PARROTTSVILLE—The town of Parrottsville is finalizing a plan for Newport Utilities to take over the town’s sewer billing service by the new fiscal year. The service covers approximately 175 customers within the city limits. Parrottsville’s operation will continue to be owned and operated by the town, but all billing would come via Newport Utilities.
Delinquent bills have plagued Parrottsville for many years leaving the town with little recourse. Several customers had bills stretching back several years and racking up totals in the thousands of dollars.
The town council decided to seek payment by taking individuals to court, but the process was slow and consumed more money through court fees. Discussions with the town and NU have been ongoing for some time as the State Comptroller just recently gave approval for the shift to be made.
Parrottsville’s council met last week to discuss the final steps of the process. Mayor Dewayne Daniel hopes the billing will be taken out of the town’s hands by the end of June.
“We are collecting all of the addresses for customers to send to NU based on our recent smoke test and Google Maps,” Daniel said.
“Any customer that is delinquent when NU takes over will be our problem, but anything that is late afterward will be an NU issue. Hopefully they can take over billing by July. The comptroller said if we do it when the fiscal year changes we can keep this off the town’s books.”
Once NU has taken over the billing, Parrottsville will look at hiring an outside collections agency to handle any delinquent bills. Town Attorney Jeff Greene told the council the town would need to hire a licensed agency that deals with government matters.
A handful of customers have taken advantage of payment plans offered by the town to avoid any outside collections. Some were even offered a cut of the interest owed on their bills if they made payments for a full year.
Daniel said if those customers slip for three or four months the town would retain the right to turn them over to the agency.
Another matter discussed by the council were the upcoming job openings the town will have to offer. Parrottsville is seeking to hire two part-time municipal court clerks as well as an additional police officer.
The current clerk is looking to retire fairly quickly, so the council urges those that may be interested in the position to apply now. Applications can be picked up at Parrottsville’s Town Hall.
As the town looks toward the future, many grants are available to help council members achieve their goals. A large sum may be available to the town very soon to help Parrottsville connect the town’s two parks.
Members of the Parks and Recreation board for the town have been working on this plan for a number of years. The main issue has been the lack of ownership of the piece needed to connect the two parks.
That issue has been resolved as the town has paid off the loan on the current Town Hall site. A much larger grant could be extremely beneficial to the town and Newport Utilities. By joining forces, the entities could share just over half a million if NU takes over the entire sewer system and not just the billing aspect.
The match to obtain the grant would also be much lower for the town if this were to take place.
During the meeting the council recognized the town’s newest business owner, Trevor Sane. Sane will hold a grand opening for InSANE Firearms in the very near future. The business is located in the former town hall building.
Daniel also announced that fundraising has begun for the town’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Showcase. The official date of the event has not been announced.
Council members will meet again on July 7 for their next regularly scheduled meeting. They will hold special called meetings in June as they look to pass a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
