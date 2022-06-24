William Cocke Chapter DAR Regent Charlotte Leibrock is pictured with Joe Purcel after he spoke about the history of the American flag and the meaning of its symbols and colors during the flag retirement ceremony.
William Cocke Chapter DAR member Sheila Evans and veteran and DAR member Marilyn Childress along with other female veterans set up a table at Rafting in the Smokies to raise awareness and money for Wreaths Across America on June 18.
William Cocke DAR members Sharon Buck and Jan Beauchaine participated in the presentation of Quilts of Valor to local veterans during the flag retirement ceremony.
William Cocke Chapter DAR Regent Charlotte Leibrock is pictured with Joe Purcel after he spoke about the history of the American flag and the meaning of its symbols and colors during the flag retirement ceremony.
William Cocke Chapter DAR members set up this Flag Day display at Stokely Memorial Library.
William Cocke Chapter DAR member Sheila Evans and veteran and DAR member Marilyn Childress along with other female veterans set up a table at Rafting in the Smokies to raise awareness and money for Wreaths Across America on June 18.
PHOTOS SUBMITTED
Tracy Widner and her mother Cynthia Jenkins, members of Spencer Clack DAR in Sevierville, came to the June 18 flag retirement ceremony.
Vice Regent Susanna Webb thanked picnic speaker Pastor John Rush and presented him with a flag.
Debra Davis happily received one of the door prizes handed out during the Flag Day picnic.
William Cocke Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution have been active in June to celebrate the American flag as they live out their motto: “God, Home, & Country.”
Members gathered at the Cosby Campground to celebrate Flag Day with a festive picnic for members and friends.
DAR members joined others on the Courthouse lawn June 18 to participate in the Flag Retirement Ceremony carried out by local veterans and led by Rob Watkins and the presentation of quilts to individual veterans.
Also on June 18, William Cocke Chapter member Sheila Evans and DAR member and veteran Marilyn Childress joined female veterans at Rafting in the Smokies to raise awareness and money for Wreath across America. DAR member Tammy Williams set up a Flag Day display at the Stokely Library for patrons to enjoy there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.