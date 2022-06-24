William Cocke Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution have been active in June to celebrate the American flag as they live out their motto: “God, Home, & Country.”

Members gathered at the Cosby Campground to celebrate Flag Day with a festive picnic for members and friends.

DAR members joined others on the Courthouse lawn June 18 to participate in the Flag Retirement Ceremony carried out by local veterans and led by Rob Watkins and the presentation of quilts to individual veterans.

Also on June 18, William Cocke Chapter member Sheila Evans and DAR member and veteran Marilyn Childress joined female veterans at Rafting in the Smokies to raise awareness and money for Wreath across America. DAR member Tammy Williams set up a Flag Day display at the Stokely Library for patrons to enjoy there.

