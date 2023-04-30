A total of eight fire departments serve the citizens of Cocke County. These are Newport, Cocke County, Centerview, Cosby, Del Rio, Grassy Fork, Long Creek and Parrottsville.

In case of a fire, it is always best to simply call 911.

