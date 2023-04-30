A total of eight fire departments serve the citizens of Cocke County. These are Newport, Cocke County, Centerview, Cosby, Del Rio, Grassy Fork, Long Creek and Parrottsville.
In case of a fire, it is always best to simply call 911.
The Newport Fire Department, located at 103 C Avenue, is composed of 25 firefighters. The department has three engines, one ladder truck, and one mini-pumper. Jeremy Shelton is the fire chief. The telephone number is (423) 613-4048.
Cocke County Fire Department, located at 120 Fairground Circle, has four engines and one tanker. The telephone number is (423) 623-4444.
The Centerview Volunteer Fire Department has a pair of locations, 210 Turner Ridge Road, and 109 Fullington Way in Bybee. They have multiple brush trucks, two engines, and one tanker. The telephone number is (423) 623-9444.
Cosby Volunteer Fire Department has three locations, its main hall at 3292 Cosby Hwy., and two branch stations-one in Edwina, and the other adjacent to the Cosby Post Office. They recently constructed, in conjunction with the Newport Rescue Squad, a fourth station near the National Guard Armory. The telephone number is (423) 487-2593.
The Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department is located at 480 Hwy. 107. The department also has a sub-station at 325 River Bend Way. The telephone number is (423) 487-2215.
Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department, located at 4110 Big Creek Road, can be reached at (423) 487-5222.
Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department is Cocke County’s newest department. Located at 924 Gunter Corner Road, Parrottsville, the department can be reached at (423) 625-8655.
Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department is located at 2059 Hwy. 321. Their telephone number is (423) 623-7174.
