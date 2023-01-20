The ninth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team wraps up a two-game road swing this weekend, traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) bounced back from its first conference loss of the season with a 70-59 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Playing without starters Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key, the Vols got high production from sophomore Zakai Zeigler and freshman Julian Phillips in the win. Zeigler played all 40 minutes and scored a career-high 24 points—16 in the second half—while Phillips posted his third double-double of the season with an 18-point, 11-rebound line.
Saturday marks this season’s lone regular season meeting between Tennessee and LSU after the teams met twice last season, with each team winning on its home court. The Vols are searching for their first win in Baton Rouge since 2015, having suffered losses in each of their previous four games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
After a brief two-game road swing, Tennessee is back inside Thompson-Boling Arena for a pair of home games next week—first against Georgia on Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads its all-time series with LSU, 66-50, dating to 1933.
• When the series is contested in Baton Rouge, the Tigers own a 28-26 advantage.
• The Vols have lost four straight at the PMAC, with their last victory in Baton Rouge coming in 2015. Thus, no active Vol has ever won in Baton Rouge.
• LSU has controlled this series in recent years, winning six of the last eight clashes overall.
• Each team won on its home court last season.
• First-year LSU head coach Matt McMahon is a native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where he starred on the hardwood at Oak Ridge High School under coach Chuck Carringer.
• McMahon was a graduate assistant on the Tennessee basketball staff under head coach Buzz Peterson in 2001-02.
SCOUTING REPORT
• The Vols have held the No. 2 spot in the NCAA’s NET ratings since Jan. 3.
• Tennessee ranks among the top 10 nationally in five different statistical categories.
• These Vols have won eight games by 30 or more points.
• During conference play, Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense (57.3 ppg), field-goal percentage (.496), free-throw percentage (.803), rebounding defense (28.7), assists (17.8) and assist/turnover ratio (1.30).
• The Vols have won five straight SEC true road games (and eight straight SEC games away from home; 2022 SEC Tournament).
• Tennessee leading scorer Santiago Vescovi missed Tuesday’s game after reaggravating a left shoulder injury last Saturday vs. Kentucky.
• Zakai Zeigler is averaging a league-best 6.8 assists during SEC play.
• Starting forwards Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic have combined to shoot .667 in SEC play (46 of 69).
• Julian Phillips is one of only four freshmen in the SEC—and 16 across Division I—averaging at least 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
• UT’s bench is giving the Vols 22.8 points per game.
