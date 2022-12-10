Editor’s note: The Newport Plain Talk is publishing letters to Santa from area students throughout the month.
Teacher: Mrs. Markeyla Davis
Dear Santa,
I want the gaddys doll house, makup doll, and a ne go campr.
Alexus Lawler
Parrottsville 1st Grade
Teacher: Ms. Shults
Dear Santa,
How are you today. For Christmas, I want a ex Box en a litol rumthenlitol. Lic a modejile. Cen.
Julius Clark
Dear Santa,
Hi, I want a x-box. I will leave sum milk and cookies and I wat a Belt and I wat a New Shoos and I wat a apute and I wat a desk.
From Lane Ballard
Dear Santa,
Hi. Hawurhrrf dookiesmic Dordie.
Love, Mya
Dear Santa,
How is the Elves. I’ll leave hot chocolate and I will leave cookies.
For Christmas I want a ntioswihr and I want a transformer.
Love, Axl
Dear Santa,
Hi, how is the Elfs. I ples nav a machion mikeey.
Luv, Ramsey Reed
Dear Santa,
How is Rudof? Ill leev hot chocolat. I want a toy donw manin.
Love, Isabella Freshour
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf? Ill leave cookies, milk, carrotts. For Christmas I want is a X box.
Love, Atticus
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you today. I want a xbox seresx madden 23 24 25.
Frum Jaden
Dear Santa,
How are you today? Hello! Hi! Ill leave Hot Chorolatox cookies and I want a barbe cemeer, LOL doll haws. Moytikmik.
I love you.
Kinsley Green
Dear Santa,
Hello. How is Ruddof. I will Leev you milk.
For Christmas I wata soak lee. I wat for Christmas is a Jrossicwrld Pupit and a sqwrol Piushe and I watolfy Tokom.
From Luke
Dear Santa,
Hello. Fwilicoo Kes. For Chrismis I wont a x box.
Hayden
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you today! I’ll leave coffee. I want a xbox and madden 23 and madden 24, v box, I pad, ps5, Apple woch, and football. X box sereyx, mor v bux, football lamp, gas monstre truck toy.
From Levi
Dear Santa,
Y re the Best Santa. Belts wit and brbese. Ev box and frah, chip braslit.
Luv, Leah
Dear Santa,
I would like a make-up set and lots of coloring stuff and also a big stuffed animal. I have been very good this year.
Love, Winter
Dear Santa,
Say hi to Blitzen for me. Santa, get me a doggy for Christmas. A German Shepherd for Christmas. Can you get me a toy tractor for Christmas? Can you get me a baby cat for Christmas? And can you get me a pet iguana? Can you get me a toy dinosaur? Tyrrannosaurus Rex?
Love, Daxton
Dear Santa,
Hello tti. How are you today Santa. I will leev sum cucees for you Santa.
Santa can you git me e gxcordshudrids. I wont 5 chorsodgx Pokemon and a nuf gun but a fak gun and a 100 Plan Pokemon cod Soindoixshot gun and a Ps5 olnda iFone. Thois olll Tholt I wont a Blue Culurdorunrd.
Luv, Mason
Dear Santa,
How is rudlof. How are you today. I’ll leave cookies for you.
For Christmas I want pokemon and Hot weels and sonic plashes and pokemon plushes and a ipad and a nerf gun and a nitendo and a jrasic wold.
For Christmas I want a ninja Kid red shirt and pringles.
From Myles
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are xat today. I wot a fooh cow bac bac foh ms Shults a noo Pokeomk lexbox, glob Norf gun, nitendo rinstois plaa tltotwillrack lisr roimi mocn. She wat a noo car. I mi boo woot a noo Pooawiin. Rod mi sisrs swacu a rwn Wwe bal. I woot a mabsix gaspoor.
Love, Max
Dear Santa,
How is rudof? I will lev yu sum cukes. I not a gabos dol Hous.
Luv, Ariel
Smoky Mountain Elementary 1st Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Phillips
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you? Can I please have a Ukulele. Will you please get me a barbie doll. I would also like to have unicorn stuff to play with. Will you please get me a big toy Pony? Thank you so much!
Mia
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you? I have always wanted a pair of rollerblades. I would also like a horse carriage to carry my dolls in. Please, will you please get me a bicycle please. Can I please get a kid motorcycle with no training wheels. Thank you!
Athena
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Can’t wait for you to come and I will make cookies. Can I please have horse toys and unicorn toys? And stuff I can make braclets with. Thanks!
Ella
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for coming and giving me stuff. Can I please have a baby doll, new pretty clothes, and princess carriage?
Rebecca
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. I would really like if I got a Playstation5 for Christmas. Will you get me a foxy for Christmas. I really want a hoverboard. Please. Will you also please get me an elf. Thank you!
Brock
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I would love a Pixie Pop, makeup, a princess dress please, and a toy butterfly. Please. Thank you for Christmas.
Aubrie
Dear Santa,
Hey, Santa. I have tried hard to be good this year. I have always wanted a pet hamster. I also want a dog that can use the bathroom. Will you please get me a ukulele. I would also like a pet rabit. Thank you.
Jazlyn
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Can I have toy cars, a new jump set. I broke mine. Can I have mini hand games and a race track. Thank you.
Zandon
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa. I have tried really hard to be good. I would please like a new tablet since mine broke. I would also really love to have a race car. Ice cream also sounds really good. An airsoft gun sounds like a lot of fun so I would like one of those please. Thank you!
Brogen
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a pocketknife, a aerosol gun, a race car track, and a throwing ax. Thank you.
Jayce McCullough
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list this year!!! Hair extensions, a frog, lights, heart earrings, head phones, and an alarm clock.
Layla
Dear Santa,
I love you. I love Cristmas. I love my mom and dad. I would like to get a new football.
Remiy
Dear Santa,
I love you. May I have a My Life doll.
Thank you.
Charlotte Chambers
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a book case and pencil box, hot wheels, and games like a PS3.
Mason Grooms
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you? I hope your ranedeer are doing good. I’ve been pretty good this year. Anyways what I want for Christmas is Pokemon cards and a new scooter and a Pokemon hoodie. Thank you Santa.
Uriah Surber
Dear Santa,
Can I have Pokemon, a dirt bike, a mystery box, and a remote control race car. Thank you.
Ayce Whaley
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! How are the reindeers and elfs. Can I have a blue car and snow.
Johnny
Dear Santa,
I want a coloring book, mindcraft for xbox 1, paint set, pop it, candy, dolls with clothes so I can change them, coloring pincels, paint boards, AA batteries, xbox 1 controller, anything unicorn.
Hannah
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Please can I have more Pokemon cards? And can I have the new Pokemon game?
Noah Wright
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. My name is John. I have been getting good grades in school.
I love Christmas. Thank you for presents last year. I would like 1 Nintendo Switch Minecraft.
I am 7 years old.
John
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas and I love you Santa. Winter my elf is so much fun. Could I please have mouse toys, a little toy doggy, a little unicorn and another flippy floppy. Thank you. I have been good. Oh and can you get my sister some toy horses? Can’t wait for Christmas!
Emory
Bridgeport Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: Ms. Allison
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want family time.
Love, Justin
Dear Santa,
I would need a brome charger and some dolls for Miye sister and candl’s for Miye big sister Emley and some time with famaly and frads.
Caden
Dear Santa,
I want a fuzzy cover for my bed. I would also like sum new Barbies. Also I would like Magical Micser Baby Alive.
Rylee
Dear Santa,
I would like for Christmas is a crane, godzilla toy, pokemon stuff, a toy bow arrow, some pjs, nerf bullets, horses for my sister Alex, and batteries for the toys.
Matthew
Dear Santa,
May I have a hair clippy. May I also have a new fuzzy bed spred. I would also like some neckleses and some squishmallows. I would also like amarican girl dolls and cloths for them. I would love some gymnastics outfits. I would also like some throw pillows to put on my bed. I love you Santa.
Love, Gracie
Dear Santa,
I want a Mixie Pixie, bath bombs, a Harry Potter book, an old China tea set, and anot her teddy bear. Thank you.
Madison B.
Dear Santa,
May I have water botels and spirals bracelets and a black pair of boots and for more leggings and this toy that has a little bath tub that works with fuzzy little animals with washable markers. Thank you.
Tessa
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. What I wont for Christmas is a laptop so I can play games with my sister. I also want a five nibhts at Freedis clothes and fidgets. I really like squishmallows and family.
Love, Kambree
Dear Santa,
Can I have some dolls. Please because I need dolls for my big house that you got me. I would also want a little disny plinsses doll and ms milo plus and can I have a phone please. Can I also have a disny prmsses rings.
Elinor
Dear Santa,
My name is EJ Dandrea. I want a truck with a little man that goes with it and lights up in the front and I want a panda with a mic that comes with it. And I need some new clothes. My size is 7-8 in pants and shirts and boxs boxer brief and socks and a toy dog.
EJ
Dear Santa,
I wish for a bryder compact track loader and I want a M4A sherman RC tank and a type 89 RC tank and a skid steer puzzle.
Hank Holt
Dear Santa,
May I have some chiken, coats and a treehouse lago set. A new basketball goal. A skateboard. I live on a farm and help my mom. Make sher you give my sister some cats. Pickles. Make sher you give my brother a new head set. Make sher you give my mom some chiken food. A new jackit for my dad. A big bag of bones for my dogs. A container of cat nip for my cats.
Jacob Chitwood
Dear Santa,
I wunt a nu biach, a ax box, a tv, the best nrk gun, a rmot chlol car. A rel gtra a wach.
Tyler
Centerview Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Alexis
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy at school and sometimes at home too. For Christmas I want the Nintendo Switch and some games please. I would like an Elf on the Shelf but he has to be good because sometimes my dog wakes up at night.
Love you Santa.
Ryan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Barbie dollhouse. I also want a LOL house. I would like to have some Squishables. Another thing I want is a new pillow. I also want lava and moon lamps. I would like to have a Brat doll too. I want baby yoda piggy bank. I want a hoverboard. I want a nintendo. I would love an American Girl Doll. I want an electric fan.
Harley
Dear Santa,
I want a dog for Christmas. Also want a Kissx Missx doll. I want a basketball and a basketball goal. I have been doing very good on my school work and I have been good at home. I want a Barbie doll to.
Haha
Dear Santa,
I want head phones and astronaut games. I want sum vbucks. I also want a remote control car. I also want a big red gonling chair also want a puppy. And I want rxcinurivt for dirt bike and I want a helmet and bring me surprises.
Love you Santa.
Lukus
Dear Santa,
One million dolls and dogo points and a ps5. I have been good this ten weeks.
Bryson
Dear Santa,
I have been as good as I can. I want a American Girl Doll. I want $100000000. I want a red unicorn. I want to see your red nose randeer. I also want to give you some cookes and milke. I also want a JoJo bersuire and JoJo shoes. I want a new computer and a JoJo jacket. JoJo make up and a black white brown and orange kitten. I want a Elp.
Arizona
Dear Santa,
I want a year with my mommy and dally. I want 200,780 dogo points. I want a good year. I want a thing of burn medsen. I want to meet your elf’s. I want to see a shooting star. I want a tablet. I want 38 toy’s. I want a dimond and a gold ring four ring. I want a dawl hous. I want a fancey dress. I want spyro game. Pleae and thank you! I have been very good. I got a lot of A’s.
Mallory
Dear Santa,
I want games and teaoswiton, a bycyle and a PS5 iphone a tablet a compiter.
Ranon
Dear Santa,
I want 100,0000000000,00000 dojo points and kitle and my forgoten land. I have been very good.
Noah A.
Dear Santa,
I have bin good this year. Bears and I want a ipade. And a pikachu statue. And phone. 1 year and a den bike. And a dog. And a hir pods. An computer. And a quit class. And peple to eoks on thire math. And a mov tha and hedfonge and a good class. And a lawt of mony. And any mor do joc pols. And my mom to get beder. And graty to get hair staric out of hihishad.
From Cade
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad, but I want electric scooter. I also want a new bike. I want my brother to be happy. I want a rc car. I want a dirt bike.
Jacob Sutton
Dear Santa,
I want a 10000000000000000 dojo points and PS5, lego dovers the fastes lic kodt and an Phone, 14 pro, iPad, computer, quiet class, lots of money and a real mini car.
Madden
Cosby 2nd Grade, Teacher Brooke Norris
Dear Santa,
I want a toy baken from Roblox. I love you Santa! Merry Christmas!
Hayden Ray
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like an oculus head set, a new dirt bike, and elf on the shelf. I would like a new hover board, and a Pokemon case and cards. I would like an I Phone 12 Pro, a PS5 Halo and a knife. Merry Christmas! I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Liam Fox
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I want a doll house and a phone. I want some little pans, some spoons, and some forks. Then I want a puppy. Merry Christmas!
Clarissa Santos-Gonzales
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a dirt bike, a four whiller, an Orbey gun, and a basketball. I want a PS5 and also a LAMBO. I will leave cookies out.
Madison Lane- Wolfe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like an LOL dollhouse, and LOL accessories. I want a hoverboard, a puppy, and all of the LOL’s. I want a modersickle. Merry Christmas!
Patience McGaha
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year! For Christmas I want FNAF Security Breach for Nintendo Switch. I will leave some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Ethan Proffitt
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I want a Nintendo Switch, Legos, Figits, and go smashers.
James Hannam
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy this year! I would like a surprise. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Merry Christmas!
Xander Davenport
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year! I would like an LOL doll and a kitty for my sister. I want to know
how your elves are doing. I want you to get my Aunt a computer. I will leave some milk and cookies. I
Love you Santa! Merry Christmas!
Bella Redman
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a kitty, Nintendo, and Pokemon cards. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I love you Santa! Merry Christmas!
Graice Arrowood
Dear Santa,
I have been a good kid this year! I would like a Fitbit watch. I would like an air hockey table. I would like some pop tubes. I want some Squishmallows. I would like some AirPods. I will have you some cookies and milk.
McKynlee Williams
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch, hoverboard, and a drum set. I Love you Santa! Merry Christmas! I will leave cookies and milk.
Henley Cooper
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a motor dirt bike, PS5, a nerf gun that lights up, and a PS5 DIS please.
Easton Shepherd
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yea! I want a dirt bike, Dinuser toys, and a Roblox kit. I will leave cookies, milk, and a card. I love you Santa! Merry Christmas!
Pacey Wynant
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year! I would like an electric scooter, a record player, and AirPods. I will leave milk and cookies. I love you Santa! Merry Christmas!
Lincoln Norris
Mrs. Runions’ 2nd Grade
Cosby Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas, I would like a pair of air jordans, a baseball and basketball game for my xbox. I also want a RC car and a new basketball goal.
Your Friend,
Josiah Sweeten
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing ok. I wont a toy cat for Christmas. Also a barbie and a stuf anuml.
Love,
Brailyn Hurst
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus make cookies at Christmas? For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll, a squishmallow and some make-up.
Your Friend,
Isabella Torres-Shults
Dear Santa,
What is it like at the North Pole? I want pop-its that are minis. My baby sister wants a ice-cream set. My uncle wants a Tennessee shirt. My cousin Tyler wants a gift card. Mt cousin Alex wants a gift card. My cousin Haylee wants a gift card. My aunt Cassie wants a 10 doller gift card. My aunt Jenn wants a 10 doller gift card.
Love,
Riley Armachain
Dear Santa,
I hope everything is good at the North Pole. For Christmas I would like a Call of Duty game for my xbox and a remote control car. I want a football too.
Your Friend,
Kolx Spencer
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I really want a vr head set for Christmas. I will leave cookies and milk. Have a Good Christmas!
Love,
Colin Allen
Dear Santa,
I will leave you some cookies and milk and I will be a good boy. Dear Santa, I want a pare of off wite UNC blazers, blue and wite size 8. I want a pare of jordans size 2. I want a mini hoop and a pare of Kiri Erving shoes size 2. And a RC car. I want a PS5 and a happy new year.
Your Friend,
Isaiah Jenkins
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like rainbow high dolls, a Candyland unicorn edition game, a big Needo ball. I also want an art set, a big fidget pack, a baby boy doll, a baby girl doll. Also, i want a big Pop-it, a doll house, an infinity cube and a bike.
Love,
Kambree Presnell
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Can I have $25 Roblox gift card? Also, can I have a basketball? Also, can I have a Fortnite? Also, you are very nice!
Your Friend,
Jaden Cutshaw
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl. Will you please bring me friendship bracelets? I would like some clothes. I’ll leave some cookies and milk. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Sadie Seay
Dear Santa,
I hope you and your reindeers are doing good. I would like some fidget toys, a vr headset, gel gun and some mighty beans. And can you bring my cousin Kenyan some mighty beans too. Bring my sister Addy and Mercy B some baby dolls and strollers. I will leave you some milk and cookies. I love you Santa. P.S. Baby Keelo will be here by Christmas. Bring him some pacifiers.
Your Friend,
Lynix Phillips
Dear Santa,
I do not care what I get from you. The things I want is sum pop-its and figits. And I want sum squishmallows and some shoos and close. Thank you for buying me stuff. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Azzylynn Player
Dear Santa,
Is it true that the reindeer eat carrots? For Christmas I would like a squishmallow. some slime, a baby doll. I also want a desk for my room and maybe some sunglasses for my dad.
Your Friend,
Talisha Wilson
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? For Christmas, I would like the game, Yeti in My Spaghetti and a stuffed bunny rabbit. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Jocelyn Seymour
Grassy Fork Elementary
Mrs. Stevie’s 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
Could I have a car controller, a car that can fly, a climbing wall, monster truck with a remote control, a computer, fire truck, teddy bear, ball, phone card, punching bag, heart pillow, carpet, a dog and dog stuff, and a Spiderman cup.
Your friend,
Leon Rios
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. My sister’s list is only two things. Could I have a play school stuff, posters for school, yoga ball, my family healthy, books for Pappaw, Elvis stuff, stuff for a tree house, Morgan Wallen stuff, and ear pods. My sister wants a truck and some boots.
Your friend,
Avery Seay
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Could I have a yoga ball, play chart, dog, dog stuff, glittery pens, markers, basket, bulletin board, cowgirl boots, cowgirl clothes, cowgirl hat, Morgan Wallen stuff, necklace, fake money, and new shoes.
Your friend,
Blakely Wall
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year and I would like an electric scooter, some friends, fluffy Pillow, a Stitch yoga ball, LED lights, fluffy teddy bear, a skateboard, phone, a sled that steers, a stitch pillow, pink cat, and a fluffy computer.
Your friend,
Farrah Clark
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Could I have a real dirt bike? I would also like a phone, $1,000, a pet bunny, Mr. Beast chocolate bars, a gaming chair, a PC, a four-wheeler, Nintendo Switch, golden shoes, a hover board, and a new I-phone.
Your friend,
Gunner Norton
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Could I have an electric scooter, Play-doh, a sled, a mermaid, Barbie, Stitch, basketball, Memo toys, a bike, I-phone, LOL’s, Morgan Wallen blanket, a pillow, Lion King toys, a cat, a dog, a tablet, a laptop, trolls, boots, dresses, a backpack, candy, flowers, jackets, a statue, and a lot of shirts and money?
Your friend,
Brooklyn Hudgens
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! Could I have a toy cat, toy dog, a phone, a toy tablet, a stuffed bear, charts, a bike, toy money, toy clock, toy board, a toy map, toy table, and a skateboard?
Your friend,
Rosie Grooms
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Could I have a Vital Hero,Pokemon, yo-yo, Pokemon cards, Pokeball, Pickacho, Onyx, Pokemon Go game, a Vital Hero for my brother Ben, a bike and an I-phone.
Your friend,
Aidan Stout
Dear Santa,
I love you. May I have a yo-yo, electric scooter, make-up kit, sleeping animal mask, a Mermaid Barbie, and my own computer.
Your friend,
Layla Pratt
Dear Santa,
I would like a make-up kit, a real puppy, sugar-free candy, stuffed puppy, a pink and blue tent, rainbow paint, snake, all my family to come to my house, LOL Doll, real phone, Stitch stuff, and ear pods.
Your friend,
Sophia Carlson
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Could I have a car, Dogman book collection, a new game in Nintendo (Super Mario Bros), and a Nintendo Switch. I would like to have some toys for me and the books.
Love,
Nathaniel Hill
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. May I have Rocky Bear Claws, a mini fridge, toys, and elf for Sissy, Call of Duty games. I want a hunting dog, computer, a new I-phone, hoverboard, Nintendo Switch, PC, gaming chair, skateboard, $1,000, dirt bike, golden shoes, pet bunny rabbit, Mr. Beast Chocolate Bars, and air pods. Thank you Santa.
Love ,
Kolten Lane
Newport Grammar School, Ms. Faust, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I wish for a huge stuffy and a small toy and a new doll.
I wish for a toy that is a dog.
I wish for a baby puppy.
I wish for another toy.
Love,
Braelynn Merritt
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, what I want for Christmas is a dog and a pranking kit and a lot of makeup and a big makeup box and a crab and a cute puppy and new toys and a workout room and a lot of elves.
Love,
Kylee Raye Isom
Dear Santa,
I want a set of bases and a swing trainer and a set of blitz balls and a blitz ball bat. I also want a lizard and a hogged nosed snake and a baby german shepherd
Love,
Chrystopher Grubb
Dear Santa,
I want a snake that don’t bite and a baby wolf.
Love,
Kim Kuoc
Dear Santa
I want a baby doll and an American girl doll and a necklace and makeup and a real dog. And I want a barbie doll.
Love,
Carsynn Keller
Dear Santa,
I want a robot spider a new phone a new game for my x box one and ten pound weights
Love,
David Hancock
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard and a pet hamster.
Love,
Devshree Patel
Dear Santa,
I wish for a baby husky dog and a desk. Oh and a magic mixy.
And a robot, thank you.
Love,
Autumn Barnes
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like to have Far Cry 5, Robux gift cards, and a dirt bike. My brother isn’t always the nicest person but he is a hero. Could you please bring him anything to keep him safe while fighting fires and gift cards for food.
Thank you,
Korbyn King
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new Xbox, new smart tv, a Guinea pig, v bucks, robux, and a new phone and a trip to Universal Studios.
Love,
Dayne Dick
Dear Santa,
Hi santa I hope you have been good at the factory. I want a gameboy and a boombox and two pokemon floppy disks for the gameboy and a pet bird.
Love,
Kenny Webb
Dear Santa
I want a remote control jeep and a trailer and a boat, a trick gator boat, a vital hero, a sword, a hot wheels skate amusement park, and a remote control drag car.
Love,
Jaxton Webb
Dear Santa
I would like to have a warm sweater. I would like to have some dog toys for my puppy. I would like to have a hoverboard and a fidget.
Love,
Arial Ledford
Dear Santa,
I want fidgets and three warm sweaters. I want a puppy and some makeup and a pair of boots.
Love,
Jasmine Zambrano
Mrs. Sara Morrow’s Class Santa Letters
2nd Grade at Newport Grammar School
Dear Santa,
I love you. I did my best to be good this year because I believe in your Christmas magic. I REALLY hope I’m on the nice list! You can count on the best cookies and milk at our house! This is my Christmas list: A Playstation 5,. Hot Wheels, new shoes and a soccer ball.
Love,
Leo Ayala
Dear Santa,
I would like 10,000 v-bucks, I phone 13 also I would like lots of bananas because I love bananas. I would like another lava lamp and a caylus plushie.
Love,
Logan Blazer
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been very good this year. I would like a necklace, a monkey, and a fingerling that is pink and sparkly. Also, I would love an American Girl doll. Thank you very much
Love,
Bentli Clark
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year.This is what I want for Christmas. I want a play doh ice cream truck and Polly Pockets.
Love,
Kali Daruna-
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl for mommy and daddy.
I want a pink camera and a pink iPad. I would also like some make-up and a paint set. I want to go to Disney World.
Love,
Kate Depew
Dear Santa,
I would like some Nintendo Switch Games, Mario Tennis Aces and Star Wars Skywalker Saga. I want a Jalin Hyatt football jersey, too. Please bring my little brother some toys so he will be happy. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Ian Lamb
Dear Santa,
I would like a box that can hold up to a thousand Pokemon cards. I also want ultra rare Pokemon cards to go in it. I would like the card sword and shield and their V max form. Please and Thank you.
Love,
Athrun Mason
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been a good boy. I live in Newport, Tennessee and I go to NGS. I like cookies and milk too. Will you please bring me some Pokemon cards for Christmas? Thank you Santa.
Love,
Juan Mora Lopez
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been a good girl. I am so excited for Christmas this year. Will you please bring me some bath bombs, hairbows, and new shoes? Thank you Santa.
Love,
Mia Perez
Dear Santa,
How are things at the North Pole? I hope the elves are getting everything ready. Can you please bring me some Pokemon cards, some legos, and a nerf gun? Thank you, Santa! I will leave you cookies on my toybox.
Love,
Alex Provencal
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Reece, I am 7 1/2 years old. For Christmas I want a Barbie Doll house that you can talk to. I would like a new iPhone, even though my dad says I have no need for it. I want a VR headset and controllers like Haley’s. I would like a Chromebook too, one that I can play Roblox on and a bunch of Robux cards. I want some fake fingernails. I have two older brothers Isaiah and Daniel that would like some things also. We will leave you milk and cookies and some magic reindeer food for your reindeer. I have been extra good this year!
Love,
Ava Elizabeth Reece
Dear Santa,
My name is Sage Schimming and I have been a very good girl this year. I have started a list of things I would like to have for Christmas and here are some of them: a white Iphone 12 with a blue sparkly case, an American Girl Doll with American girl clothes and accessories, some new dresses and some cute clothes and ankle boots.This is just a few things to get started on. Oh and please bring a penguin for a special friend! I think you know who they are! Wink, Wink! Please remember the other kids too.
Love,
Sage Schimming
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a Nintendo switch, games for my Nintendo, pretty new clothes, Christmas doll, and a baby doll.
Love,
Mollie White
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good this year. For Christmas this year please bring me a toy staff, a shield, a pokemon pikachu plush, bendy and the ink machine axe, and anything else can just be a surprise. I promise to leave you some milk and cookies out and some treats for the reindeer. Thank you
Carver Wylie
Newport Grammar School, Rena Georger, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I would Like an ipad and a computer and a mini fridge and a kitten and jewelry.
From Harlyee Frazier
Dear Santa,
I would like an ipad. A make over for my room and some football pictures and some car pictures and some new lights and a new bike and my family a dirt bike game and a $50 dollar gift card.
From Aaron to Santa
Aaron Grooms
Dear Santa,
How are you? This christmas I would like a iphone 14. I would like a puppy! I would like a duck! I would like a teddy! I would like a pink jeep!
From Josy Beth to Santa
Josy Beth Crum
Dear Santa. This is Henli Shaver.
I wish for an iphone 14teen and airpods i also wish for a elf on the shelf. I rilly want my family to get to have fun with each other and have a good time. What I really want is a dirt bike.
Henli Shaver
Dear Santa. How are you?
This Christmas I want an xbox and a iphone 13 and I want a bat man tower and a VR headset.
Copper Nataline
Dear Saint Nick,
How are you?This christmas I wish for a trip to california and an iphone.
Jackson Davis
Dear santa.
How are you? This christmas I wish for a Hover board, BB gun,Real gun, I phone 14 pro max, PS 5, 100 dollars, 1000 V bucks gift card, A basket ball goal, Legos, Foot ball, A drone,
From Ryker Martin
Dear Santa,
I wish for my mom to get better. Gymnastics doll. Teddy toy.
From Khara Dalton
Dear Santa,
I want an iphone 13teen. Basketball goal. A new back pack. I wish for my family good things. And a new Ja Morant jersey.
Andrew Williams
Dear Santa,
I wish for a iphone 13. If you can’t do that I wish for a gymnastics bar and slime.
Love, Torrie
Torrance White
Dear santa,
I wish for an iphone 13teen and a gym to work out.
Frum Kaleb Myers.
Dear Santa,
I would like a google pixel phone and a dog toy.
From Bradley.
Bradley Vandergriff
Newport Grammar School, Ms. Holt’s 2nd grade class
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa, Hope you have had a great year. For Christmas I would like some clothes, clothes for my baby dolls, flower nails, beads and strings, a tablet, books, and a pig that moves it’s legs and whatever else Santa wants to bring. Please remember my sisters Kyleigh and Kiara, my brother Levi, my classmates and Mrs Holt. Be safe out there with your reindeer.
Love,
Aaliyah Henson
Dear Santa,
I have been ok. I will try to be better. I really want a kids realistic microphone. How are you doing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus? Can you please tell the Elves and reindeer hello! I love you
Love,
Maeghan Thornton
Dear Santa,
Can I please have shoes with rollerblades and a pink car with gold dots and glitter. I want LOL dolls and a dog but a girl dog. Make it white and fluffy. I also want a hoverboard, a PS5 and a n electric scooter.
Love,
Jazilynn Stewart
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a PS5, an XBox, a PC gaming set-up, a gaming chair, a puppy, a Youtube camera, a Lego Star Wars set, aHot Wheels skate set, a Pikachu lamp that changes colors, an electric scooter and a new Oculus Quest. I have been a good boy.
Love,
Jakob Hardin
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a PS5, an Iphone, a puppy, and an electric scooter. I have been a good boy.
Love,
Elijah Crusenberry
Dear Santa,
I want a computer, a girl elf on the shelf, a book, a LOL doll, a pet cat and dog, a tablet, and a LOL doll house. I need new shoes and clothes. I also want a game called Candy Land.
Love,
Emerie Phillips
Dear Santa,
I like getting presents. I want a fun size dirt bike, mini figures, Angry Birds toys, and a skateboard. I have been a good boy!
Love,
Maddox Lillard
Dear Santa.
I wanta pink glittery car with stickers. I want a PS5 and a gaming set-up. I want a bunch of fidgets and mini brands. I have been a very good girl!
Love,
Lyzah Rice
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5, an Iphone, an Xbox, a new backpack, a new game, cameras, any games, and a real cat.
Love,
Kayden Jordan
Dear Santa,
I want mini brands, clothes and shoes, and lego sets. Will you bring my brother Beau puzzles and clothes? Will you bring my brother Hank WWE stuff? Will you bring Axel cars and shoes?
Love,
Ellie Stepp
Dear Santa,
Can I have $100 worth of Robux? I want an Oculus, Borderlands game, and a basketball hoop. I have been a good boy.
Love,
Kaden Henderson
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl doll kitchen, bedroom set, bathroom set, an Iphone 14, some new make-up, to meet Sophie Dosie, a new black and white backpack,an Xbox that is pink with a pink controller, 10 mini brands, and my own Youtube channel with two million subscribers.
Love,
Brayleigh Lindsey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a camera, a basketball hoop, LOL dolls, and some books. I will have cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. Tell the elves I miss them. Thanks! .
Love,
Isabella Hartsell
Dear Santa,
I want Hello Kitty toys, and Xbos to play with my brother, a lot of books, money to fly to see my family, a coloring book, a big plushie, and my family to have a great Christmas.
Love,
Aryiahna Gaona
Mrs. Strange’s Santa Letters
Newport Grammar School — 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like my little pony celestial castle and fiddle so I can play with my brothers. Please don’t forget my 3 brothers. They will want money.
We will leave you cookies and Coca- Cola as always.
Be safe out there and I wish you a very Merry Christmas.
Thank you,
Judah Cureton
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll house and a baby doll and a barbie doll houses and a lightsaber.
Love, Olivia Eschelbaucher
Dear Santa,
I want a Aghmau doll and a set of stickers. I would like a toy car for my little brother. I would like $5 and a popit.
Love, Nanaka Carder
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden. I want a new controller. I want a basketball goal. I want a gaming chair.
From, Brayden Worex
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt Rowland. I have been good this year. What does the North Pole feel like? I will leave you a snack. I would like an ATV, star wars mission fleet, a stuffed polar bear, Lego Super Mario Peach’s Castle, and a karaoke machine. Please bring my family, our dog, nana, and Jakob some super nice toys.
Love, Wyatt Rowland
Dear Santa,
I would like Dolls, a doll house, some Barbie dolls, and some doll dogs. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Maddie Timmons
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like anything Spider Man, a Tennessee Football uniform, a real football, and more action figures. I will leave you hot chocolate.
Love, Jonas Marshall
Dear Santa,
My name is Kierra. For Christmas I would like a kitten and some clay. I would like a CD player and a new story to go in it. I would like a new science kit.
Love, Kierra Webb
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL and OMG dolls. I would also like a toy for my cats. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Leia Parkinson
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL’s, something for my pets, a doctors kit, an Iphone, and something for my brother. I would also like for you to send me another elf. I will send a gift with my elf to bring to you.
Love, Mina Finchum
Dear Santa,
I would like an umbrella, an LOL doll, and a Spongebob movie and a Spongebob toy. I would also like a candy cane and a brand new dress. I would like a cheerleader shirt. I will leave you milk and cookies. Please bring me candy too.
Love, Ashlynn Naber
Northwest Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: Ms. Parton
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Clos I tink your doing a good job making a lot of presents. Can I have a scooter pleas and a toy cat pleas and a toy car pleas.
You are the best. You can come on Christmas.
Ralph Mardis
Dear Santa,
I do not mean to bother you, but I hope that everything is okay. It is fine if you get me presents, but if you don’t, I will be okay.
Kinlee
Dear Santa,
I love you and your rander.
I want an elf. I want a Barbie house. I wont a puppy.
Breanne
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I would like a Pokemon and I would like that robot. This letter is from your friend Aiden.
Aiden
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you feel well. I wish to have some toys, foxy, and a baby foxy. Hope you get my presents.
Your friend,
Trinity
Dear Santa,
How are you. I love you and think your reindeers are cute. How is Mrs Santa. I love you Santa and Mrs. Santa. I love your elf and I love your reindeers.
Ples Ples, you bring me my dollhous this yer. I went a Barbie set and the Bluey home and the Encanto home.
I love Santa.
Chloe Thomas
Dear Santa,
I luv u Santa. I hop u has a good day Santa. I wut all of the Vmax Pokemon and the fish pole and all the Pokemon.
Tanner Goldberg
Dear Santa,
I hope you and your randers are grat. I love you Santa. I hop you come to mi hals. Gav me presit suff something else. I wut Pokemon cads thats all I wut with nothing else. Santa I hope you er grat.
Korbin Crumbley
Dear Santa,
I love you for all the things, for the gifst, I love you Santa for all the things you gav us the present the things you gav use presins Santa. Ken I hav nails and profume and makeup and eye shadow and I love you. To Santa and elf. I love the elf.
Faith Tucker
Dear Santa,
How are your Tiamdears? May I have a kitten please, and may I have Melt Off of the Sands, and a snap bracelet that haves a stuffed animal. You flind crefdpnit.
I fell good.
I can’t wait for Chritmat.
Creedence
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are you well! Can you have an elf come to 2nd grade? Can I have makeup, a LOL set and a Care Bear and a baby doll.
Thank you Santa for the gifts.
Your friend,
Annabelle
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer doing good this year? Please can I have a Nintendo Switch and two stuffed llamas.
You are the best!
Your friend,
Liam
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I wold like a football and a basketball and football glove.
Your friend,
Jaedean
Dear Santa,
Santa, how are your randirs? I hop you gra do good. I wish I can get Lego sets. I wish I can get a batmen car. I wut a bike. I fil hapye.
Your friend,
Cody
Parrottsville Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: McKie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want 2 LOL dolls, a Big teddy bear, Slime, one book, Squishy, 1 squishmallows. I want 5 thigs of makeup, toy, keyboard, 1 blanked, 2 pilose.
Krislyn Tuner
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Barbie airplane pleae? And mini cats from Gabby’s Doll House. And have a safe trip!
Evelyn Watts
Dear Santa,
I want a LoL doll set. I want a cran for Chrismis. I want a nalset. I want 8 cats for Christmas. I want fore Christmas a huverbord. I want a Slime set for Christmas!
Gabby Rowe
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a glowing basketball. And some roll skate shoes. And some new boots. And some new clothes. I wear a 12 in p a a small in men. And some new socks. And a new Jeep and I am 8 yer old.
Lucas Browning
Dear Santa,
I want a pupy ples senclo and a phon.
Karma Johnson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are doing good and I hope Mrs. Clonse is doing good too. If you don’t mind will you say hi to the rain deer for me. This Christmas I want Pokmon stuff and instrument, and I hope people get what they want.
Zade Ball
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an electic guitar, drum set and a dirt bike. A Xbox for my brother and baby Shark for my sister.
PS, I’m leaving you cookies.
Karsyn Hurley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a new tablet, a school uniform, and a squishmellow please. I have been good this year at school. Marry Christmas Santa.
Khloe Davis
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I think that I should get lots of presents. I would like to have an American girl doll with lots of accessories with it. I would also like to have American girl doll bedroom and a American Girl doll bathroom too. I also want one more thing, an American girl doll chrismas set. Thank you Santa for my gifts every year. I always love them.
Love, Patience
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a Binder for my Pokemon cards and I would like some care Pokemon cards. I have tride to be good this year. I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Love, Zackery
Dear Santa,
I want low carb donuts, sprinkles, low carb quest snacks, low carb gaterade, trampoline, zone weals, tent, low carb bubble gum.
Ava Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a turtle lol’s, Hatchimals, lolcjawmaging, suishmallow, Little Live pets, Mama surprise, Guinea pigs, puffer jacket, faux, panda locking diary.
Paisley Orlando
Parrottsville Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Ottinger
Dear Santa,
Are you have a good time at the Northpole? I would like a foxfortyclassic whistle and I want a Nintendo switch. I would also I want a uno attack and done. Good bye. Merry christmas!
Avery Blazer
Dear Santa,
I would like some figures and a fan and a backscratcher. Last but not least my brother doesn’t believe in you.
Bye, Jonah
Dear Santa,
I would like to take a portrait of just my mom and me. It would be great to have some kinder joys. There are many different categories. One of each would be cool. I really love to play with them and action figures. All animals are fun. Even dinosaur ones. Pokemon cards are a big hit too. I battle with my brothers and collect as many as I can. The shiny ones are my favorite. The ocean has always fascinated me. I love dolphin and shark toys. For my birthday I got magnet building blocks. I can use some more. They have some that glow in the dark. Thank you Santa.
Love, Christian
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you’ve had a good day. Has Mrs. Claus day been good. For Christmas, I want a old charizard Golden, a Iphone 14 pro, a rolling backpack, a book to learn about basketball, baseball, and football, and finnaly a pokemon trainer box.
Reid Kickliter
Dear Santa,
I would like some makeup, clothes, shoes, new brush, barbie dolls, claw clips for my hair, and a scooter. Merry Christmas.
Payton Webb
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good, and I hope our elf Chippie is ready to come to our house. I am only asking for a drone this year so I can see all the animals in the woods and spy on my cousin Brooks. Could you also bring my dogs “Crockett” and “Bella” a new pillow because they always rip them to shreds? Please don’t forget to visit Poppy, Bebe, Nana and Papoo. We will bake you fresh cookies and also feed all the reindeer treats.
Thank you so much.
Branson Hall
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth and some NBA and MLB cards. I’ve been good this year. And help St. Jude and give them presents and give them what they want. The End.
Brooks Hall
Dear Santa,
I would like Lion King figure, Bluey figures, books, rubber duckies, arts and crafts supplies, basketball hoop, bow and arrow, and a Karoke machine. I love Rudolph too and Osborne books.
Norabella Baccamazzi
Dear Santa,
I’d like a dirt bike for Christmas.
Hunter Wilson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wont a LOL’s doll that grows. I love you Santa.
Safira Tate
Dear Santa,
I wish to get a lot of Vbuks and can I get a Football and T that I can kick it and I also what a Pokmon and Pizza and Clhothr and head Phone. And a box and a new backpack with lots of space. Cheetos Charizard and a book. And I wat a hat a lumar hat. Heh shos and some new takits and some new pants and some new sokes.
Jase Baldus
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like some hot wheels, and I would like some basket ball cards, baseball cards, and football cards, and I would like 2 xbox cards. And a Tennessee blanket, and a Tennessee pillow for my Mom. For my brother could you bring a pair of Jordan shoes. My dad may need some hunting gear. Please take all kids a toy.
Dawson Caldwell
Parrottsville School 2nd Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Watts
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the toys you have brought me before. I have been a good boy this year. This year I want a I phone, then can I have a four wheeler. Can I have two rc cars. I have two baby boy cousins Axtyn and Asher and can you bring them something. They are too little to ask. Thanks!
Brody Ward
Dear Santa,
I belev in you Santa and I think you are so nise. Santa can I plse can I hav an alectrec trane and it has a remot and the trane has boxcars on the back of the trane and my parins will problie not let me hav a Gameboy but mom will not let me get a Gameboy becues my mom will’t let me McCoy and LaneMde play viteogames but Santa plese giv me a Gameboy.
Levi Key
Dear Santa,
What I watna Christmas I what toy black pet the ckninb shark a skatirotrans and trux teer toy citey and clos.
Jonathan Jones
Dear Santa,
I what a rc toy cars a fone a skatebord toy truck and chrals and toy train air forses.
Rowdy Rollins
Dear Santa,
This Chrismas I want my Papo Holder rofeel detter. And I want a real cat. And can you pleas get me some new fish. And some Legos. And a My Life doll set up and for my techer’s baby to be OK. And for my friends and family to be ok. And a neklis for me and my mommy.
Merry Chrismas.
Piper Black
Dear Santa,
This is all I want is pokemon. I want Slimes. I wish I has some books. I wish I had some marks and 1 boad.
Mary Christmas Santa.
Mary Christmas to elfs.
Mayleigh Strange
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is my pet Bunny car mal back cus I mis him so bad and I want a Lego set and I want a Bunny that talks and tell I love you.
Katie Watts
Dear Santa,
I want a Neatod Swich and I want a huver bold and I want airpots and cors and cork charms and thats what I want for Christmas. I love you.
Hailey Henry
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want pokemon. Lego dinosaur sets. Dinosaur toys. A rc car. A dinosaur book!
I love you Santa.
Tyler Blackwell
Dear Santa,
I watt a baby pitbull and shrensformor that chrensforms in to a dinasor. And I watt a gume named Forza.
Colton Bugg
Dear Santa,
I would like Hot Wheels and a race track. I also like trains.
Kaz Beckers
Dear Santa,
Santa, all I want for Christmas I want is a hoverbord, rill pet Dog and ginnepig rill to. Plesa and tow cadgess and food for they.
Kylie Campbell
Dear Santa,
I love you and the randers. I want a foru willer and a I Phon a fish and a fishtack and the fish sluf and my frends and famile to gether.
Brody Oliver
Dear Santa,
I want a new dirt bike and a go cart and a diving set and a tree houes and a puppy. I love you Santa clos and I wish my family could come over for Crisms and thankgiving.
Jaxon Butler
Dear Santa,
Lego titanic, Lego football guy, a War Book, Lego gorege Washinting.
Heath Lieser
Dear Santa,
I want a durt bike and a forwiller plae? Get all of the stuff that I want and a tv and to nave a good Chrismas. And a lego and thats all the stuff I want.
Kaydin Nease
Dear Santa,
Ples get me Santa can you get me a bumpbed. Santa can you get me a potting.
Troy Sparks
Parrottsville Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I hope all of the kids in the wold get wat they want for Chrismas but this is what I want, can I hove sume new chlos and sume new shos and a iPhone and a new moter for my fowiler and sume pofemon. Thank you. Maryy Chrismes.
Leah Kelley
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Chrismas. I want a big large tete bear. I want a phone for Chrismas and a elf. I want tniex box 4. I want air pods and a toy gun. I want a flaggu a puppy. I want rug and candy. I want a cher and dnewbdckpack. I want a carto drivewitheouhs. I want Chrismas tree. I want bloyckayers.
Bryson James Campbell
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Chritmis. For Chritmis I want darth fater pjs, a sloth toy for mommy, marshmelows to eat I and put in hot cocoa, a fancy dress with flowers, high heels that match the drees, new glasses, pencil, mony, a bouncy house, tree house, sand, crooella costum, llama stuf for Mrs. Wyatt, candy, math book, for lily to feel better, a new back pack, earings, hair die, rainbow earaser, sun glasses, moon shose, Joan Jet shirt, baby doll, sients set, wings so I can fly, popsicly, fox toys, disk, ball, rocking chair, bunck beds with a slide, uno.
Jordan Barrett
Dear Santa,
I hope you hav a good Crismis. I wont this stuf. I wont Bindee and the ingcmushin toys and five hits at Freddes toys and legos and minecraft toys and books and lamy pjs for Mrs. Wyatt and LOL Dtor Elsa and that is all.
Brayden Smith
Dear Santa,
I have been goodish this year. I relly want maden 23 for Xbox1 and WWE 2K1922 allso for Xbox1. First addition PS910 Charizard.
Brody Mooneyham
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a grate Christmas. Yeah, I want greal four wheeler and I want my whole family to have a four wheeler. I got want a real gun and a exbox and 332 golden pokemon by Santa and tell Mrs. cbs dy.
Kendall Owens
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas. I want Pokemon madden 23 madden 21 modern warfare.
Love, Rail
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas. Love Brooklyn. I would like a iphone 14 pro max. I would like a light blue collar for my black lob rufus. I would like water ballons. I would like 80,000 marshmellows. And some new barbie dolls, winnclothes for the dolls. A Christmas dress with red and green and bows on it. I would like airpods pro max and a rainbow phone case.
Serserig, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I love you. You are awsome. And I have ben kind of good so I want a ps five and a gocart and a four wheeler to go hunting and a I phone 165 pro max and a computer and I want my pawpaw to stay helfy.
Brycen Parks
Dear Santa,
You are very nice. I want a robot. I want a VR. Jo mdo rich. I wanta camrv. I want ol ol iPad. Maryy cismis. Ond a drun.
Cayden Hayes
Dear Santa,
You are so nice! I would like dolls, please bring my mom my d stuffed plep hunt.
Thank you Santa.
Jacelynn White
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrismas. I love you. I have bining good. I want amungus and nabley joddball. Some big Pokimon cards.
Christian Blazer
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I want a gas pawardrert fowiler fo Chrismus this yier and a bret bike to and a lot fo clos. My burthu and I bih good. Happe Chrismis to you.
Jaymes Oliver
Dear Santa,
I wunt for Crismis is pokemon cards and lanky box merch and hot wills. Thank you.
Cole Bingham
Smoky Mountain Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Clark
Dear Santa,
Shdkins, Hachumis, 5 Sprisis, 24 pake mourkrs, cat hedphons, 9 vase whith fake elars, stufoy uv Santa, stufoy ul Mrs Klos, astufoy uv apokemon, 9 books, 9 doll, 9 bol.
Molly Webb
Dear Santa,
I wot a sand. I wot a lot of my cup. I wot a bue fan. I wot a dimpnrer. I wat a lot of mune. I wot a nists sistr. I wot a big poll. I wot nup05. I wot a nise bless. I wot a inreg5. I wot a racnets. I wot a 64spnt. I wot pepepl to be nis to me. I wot kin lobe nis to me. I wot ti5.
Lily Lane
Dear Santa,
I want now cloze. I want popets. I want a nise dress. I want now shose. I want a now bork pak. I want my mom and dad to have abed.
Patience Milloway
Dear Santa,
I wot a dog mah book. I oso wot a daknn book. I wot how cos an I wot a cat shfe.
Kallista Rollins
Dear Santa,
I wish I can get Barby close and those big dalls and a desk and a kunputr for the dall and a skwish meow and a big legose and games and Santa I realy want a kunputr and Santa I love you Santa and I want a card holdr.
Farilyn Lowell
Dear Santa,
Doll, a pise, cnputr, arpos, scrushes, clips olbos hor, a doll at haips megraphat.
Montana Shults
Dear Santa,
I want a skabard and a citn and a x-box1 and a dron for mi dad and a new neclis that has a cros on it and a ps4 for my bruthr.
Riley Sauter
Dear Santa,
A toy car, sumpidto, a toy tran, a toy tdrk.
Colton Gammons
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike. I want vbucks. I want a computer. I want a toy car. I want a new swich.
Titus Spurgeon
Dear Santa,
I wot a litl chn Sise I can jive.
I wot a tabidliv for play game.
I wot a BrB dlul has four play wif blb.
I wot a marddlel four a mafovre.
I woto LOL sise has four lov sibe to liv nab. I wot a LOL sise. I wot a nojflrixe four on suge. I wot a box four lren. I wot a tiftoftooy. I wot a tls tooy brbs four to play wif. The rea the fes that fair fisn!
Jovie Bessey
Dear Santa,
I whot Robllox toys. Fortnite tos. Heliucoptn. Houloe toys. Halee tols.
Nathan Smith
Dear Santa,
I wot a rmot citch car. I wot a cpread. I wot a catewe.
Keaton Ivey
Dear Santa,
I want a gocku toy.
Kyler Nicholson
Dear Santa,
I wat a rabolive and a pet snake and tbard and a tadlit and a dlhond a ametak a teery.
Gordon Smith
Dear Santa,
Can I phave a pear of cowboy boots please.
Caden Valentine
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Ninton swich and a new bike pls a gocart pls.
Zane Kurtz
Dear Santa,
Can I have a mostr trok and sum books uve doom and sun but mon book imath game a tuch skre crpofr sum suptr book sun skeshbook.
Caleb Stepp
Dear Santa,
I whood like to have LOLs and borbes and my lif dols and a clok and Kandy and farylise and a minkraft vityoe game.
Elizabeth Chambers
Dear Santa,
A skate bord, 9 scooter grd.
Logan Roberts
Del Rio Elementary 2nd Grade
Teacher: Mr. Courtney
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL Dream house with a hair salone, m side with a slide and I want a Present for my little brother Parker. You can get him a Squishmelo shaped like a dinisor. Tons of figets for me with a magicmlxy than you Santa now you can give me enything that you want to give me. Ill leav some milk and coocks. Thank you Santa by.
Addilyn
Dear Santa,
I want a football and Madden NFL 23 and Larry Bird Jersey and a real puppy and Madden NFL 22 and a Tennessee Jersey and Keantl Jersey, Steph Curry Jersey, and a basketball and NBA action figers a Jayson Tatum Jerse and a Jayelln Brown Jersey and a Peiri shirt and basketball sho and a Stuffy Smokey and a Tennessee bottle and a computer and a new pair of head phones Tennessee hat and troiphy and a Boston cat hat.
Branson
Dear Santa,
I want a football hand wormer and football gloves and football towel and a new football and a new fophne, a manda pailt, a oc , my mom and a new house, coat for my Nana and at adet.
Braxton
Dear Santa,
Will you pleess giv me a toy rocket ship and a swikop for my pnam withs all the gadtims we had and for my step dad a torl set o and mery armej.
Brayden
Dear Santa,
Oclens Nike cleat my mom get a 8 size sliers. I want a nike cote. I want a just in Juffersen football jersey, basetet dall gaming with lanky box plashy.
Brison
Dear Santa,
I wot a sweter for my mom. I wot a flag of the unistat. I wot chus and a toy and I wot a bok of cresms and I wot a elf and I wot a wach and I wot a tod swech.
Denis
Dear Santa,
My mom wants prinder drmer, 200 Roblox, a new coat, 30000 Roblox, a new gun that is black, small hall u kitty shert, backpack that is black. I want a yellow and brow puppy, deisny nelless, a huge plushy, a cat plushy, jack skelltin, books, new blue slippers, lanky plushy, 70000 dollr, 10000 Roblox, 100’s Roblox, 2000 Plushys, popet loop pet, figit toys, penny wises, lits, mote uterow, cars, car I can ride, 10000 Roblox, dolls, dolls, home seseriy, 110000 Roblox, Roblox 100, Roblox 200s, baby dieers, Roblox 200, Roblox 100, doll, shoesf ood.
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I want a army lego set and a WW2 lego set and a hot wheels set for my brother. And I want a toy gos mack and a toy Jeep and diego swat set and a lego opacty. Xeiacenter.
Ezra
Dear Santa,
I want an Apache helicopter with remote control, PlayStation remote control, and some dog treats.
Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I want for Chrisems is a magic mixy and I want to have a great chrisems with my famiy and a lot of snow. I love you Santa. Makup and a hous shoes, a flufie jackit. I hope you have a great Chrisems.
Jacelynn
Dear Santa,
All I want for Crismis is a Huper Boord, LOL’s, new Barbes, Figits, a robot of claira.
Jaslynn
Dear Santa,
I want a majick miksees cristlball for Chrismis. I want a Grinch shirt for my Mom and legos for my sister and a Patrik shirt for my Dad.
Skylar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.