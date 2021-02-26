NEWPORT—Crews with Charles Blalock and Sons construction returned to the work site on Woodlawn early Monday morning February 22 to begin work on the grant funded downtown storm drain project.
This project has had to overcome various hurdles to try and inch its way closer to completion over the past year. The project calls for an underground bore under Main Street that will then run a new drainpipe to the river giving downtown a new stormwater outlet on the west side of downtown.
Currently only two outlets exist to remove stormwater downtown west of McMahan Avenue. This includes not only the streets of downtown, but also hundreds of acres of watershed from the areas above downtown in elevation.
A stormwater study conducted in 2017 found the current stormwater system for downtown to be inadequate. A community block development grant awarded to the City of Newport later that year aimed to solve part of this problem.
“The goal for this project is to improve the stormwater infrastructure downtown to try and encourage investment in the private property by existing property owners or new investors to Newport,” said Community Development Director Gary Carver. “Showing that we’re willing to put skin in the game and invest in ourselves will go a long way with downtown revitalization and redevelopment.”
The pre-construction meeting for the project was held in June 2020, which had already been delayed for several months due to COVID uncertainties. Issues obtaining railroad permits caused further delays taking the project from starting in the summer to the fall, and eventually delaying it until December 2020.
The first Main Street closure in December was to move the existing sanitary sewer so the new storm pipe could be installed. While this was being performed, three utility lines that weren’t identified during the engineering and surveying process were discovered. Work had to be halted to confirm with AT&T to ensure the newly discovered conduit was not active.
“We have certainly done projects that have gone smoother,” Carver added. “COVID delays last year and obtaining the proper permitting with an organization as large as the railroad sometimes compounded the headaches.”
Once the inactive status of the phone lines was finally confirmed, crews were set to return to action on February 15 after local construction crews, railroad inspectors and crews from out of state could all be coordinated to be on site at the same time. Unfortunately, the snow and ice storm that hit the region on February 16 impacted the availability of the crew coming from Kentucky with their specialized equipment. Another reschedule was necessary.
Work resumed on February 22 with only two days of road closure expected. Railroad regulations limiting work times, the drill unexpectedly hitting rock, issues welding the pipes and other unforeseen circumstances have dragged out the Main Street closure longer than previously anticipated. Crews with Blalock have agreed to work through the weekend if necessary to get Main Street open.
“We know that it is an aggravation when there is a disruption to the morning or afternoon commute. We apologize for putting everyone through that. Please understand that this is a vital step toward revitalizing Downtown Newport and we will do everything within our power to prevent any further traffic disruptions or delays associated with this project,” Carver said.
