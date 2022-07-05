The Southeastern Conference released each school's conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 season Tuesday.
As part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee's home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The Vols have scheduled conference road trips at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
In addition to its three permanent home-and-home opponents—Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt—Tennessee will also play home-and-home series against Auburn and Mississippi State during the 2022-23 season.
Times, dates and television information on the 2022-23 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.
As announced earlier this month, Tennessee's home schedule is also set to feature a matchup with future SEC member Texas for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023. The remainder of the Vols' 2022-23 non-conference home schedule will be released at a later date.
Coming off a season in which it captured the SEC Tournament championship and posted a perfect 16-0 record at home, Tennessee is primed for another breakout campaign in 2022-23.
Returning upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi—a 2022 first-team All-SEC performer—Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic lead a group of seven returners from last season's squad that also includes SEC All-Defensive Team selection Zakai Zeigler and rising sophomores Jonas Aidoo and Jahmai Mashack.
Tennessee's returning contributors are complemented by four scholarship newcomers—transfer guard Tyreke Key along with highly-rated high school prospects B.J. Edwards, D.J. Jefferson and McDonald's All-American Julian Phillips.
