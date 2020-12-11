COCKE COUNTY—One new COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cocke County according to state data.
There have now been 31 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Active cases have increased in recent days to 267. There were 47 new virus cases reported on Friday.
The total number of COVID cases in the county has risen to 1,971.
More than 1,670 county residents have now recovered from their symptoms.
A total of 68 individuals have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus earlier this year.
Active cases increased across the state on Friday as Tennessee saw a single day increase of 7,289.
More than 436,262 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Seven deaths were reported across the state Friday, which brings Tennessee’s total to 4,526.
Inactive cases increased by 51,034, bringing the total number to 383,478.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 6,126/820
Hamblen: 4,244/554
Greene: 3,891/562
Jefferson: 2,810/384
More than 15.7 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 293,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 70 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.59 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 45.1 million.
