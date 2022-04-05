Come walk with the Tri County Trailblazers! Make new friends, as you enjoy walking beautiful outdoor trails in Sevier, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties monthly. There is no cost to join, and all “walking speeds” are welcome!
UT Extension Family & Consumer Science Extension Agents in Cocke, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties coordinate the Tri County Trailblazers. Monthly walks are held at various locations in the three counties.
The Tri County Trailblazers will be meeting the fourth Monday of each month, beginning April 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.. Participants are encouraged to participate each month, as well as continue walking between monthly meetings. Door prizes will be given at each monthly meeting!
The first Trailblazer meeting will be held at the Sugarlands Trail on April 25, at 107 Park Headquarters Rd., Gatlinburg, 9:30 a.m.. Registration will begin around 9:15 a.m. Park Ranger Brad will then briefly share trail information before walking.
For questions, or to receive a schedule of the monthly locations for the Tri County Trailblazers April - September, contact Jessica Gardner with UT Extension Cocke County, 423-623-7531 or jsimerl5@utk.edu.
AS the spring approaches, take advantage of this opportunity to put on your walking shoes and join the Tri-County Trailblazers. Enjoy blazing a trail to better mental and physical health benefits through walking!
