PARROTTSVILLE—The Town of Parrottsville will celebrate the 23rd year of Heritage Days Oct. 8-10.
The three-day event will feature a chili cook-off, car show, beauty pageants and much more.
The festivities will kickoff Friday, Oct. 8 with an opening ceremony.
Judging for the chili cook-off will take place later that afternoon at Parrott-Larue-Myers Park.
The Parrottsville’s Got Talent event will be held later that evening.
Saturday morning’s events will kick off at 10 a.m. Craft and food vendors will be open at that time and inflatables and bounce houses will be available for children.
The annual flower show will begin at 10 a.m. as well.
The car and tractor show will return for another year with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Judging for the event will begin at 5 p.m.
Music will begin to fill Parrott-Larue-Myers Park starting at 10 a.m.
This year’s lineup feature several groups performing throughout the weekend.
At 11 a.m. the beauty pageants will begin with winners being crowned in several age groups.
Sunday morning will start off with a church service at 10 a.m.
The musical entertainment will pick up again on Sunday at noon.
Parrottsville Mayor Dewayne Daniel encourages everyone to attend this year’s festival.
