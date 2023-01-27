Bucs 1

ETSU's Jalen Haynes (11) goes up for a shot against Mercer. The Bucs dropped the game 71--67, suffering their first loss in conference play. 

 ETSUBucs.com

MACON, Ga. – For the first time this season, the ETSU men’s basketball suffered a road loss in conference play.

Despite holding Mercer scoreless for the final six minutes of the second half, and Jamarius Hairston making game-tying free throws with 6.2 seconds left in regulation, the Buccaneers couldn’t carry momentum into overtime.

