The University of Tennessee Extension—Cocke County is excited to announce the hybrid workshop called Green Thumb Academy on March 10-12, 2021. You may recall that in recent years UT Extension has hosted an annual small fruits workshop and an annual home gardening workshop.
After taking into account feedback from the last couple years, we decided to combine these two workshops and add in information about lawns and landscape to develop the all-encompassing Green Thumb Academy.
This three-day program geared towards homeowners will have a day focused on growing vegetables, a day for backyard fruit production, and a day focusing on beautifying your lawn and landscape around your homes.
New this year will be a dual delivery method, meaning participation in Green Thumb Academy is open to in-person and virtual learning options. There are limited in-person spots to observe safety guidelines in regard to COVID-19, while the virtual participation option is open to anyone, anywhere.
Additionally, the way registration for Green Thumb Academy is set up is different this year as well. Interested people may choose to attend one day, any two days, or all three—whichever may suit your interests best.
The in-person portion of the workshop will be held at the Tennessee Division of Forestry with some off-site demonstrations, while virtual participants will receive zoom link information before each session with the option to participate in off-site demonstrations at their discretion.
The class, both in-person and virtual, will take place from 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m., and lunch will be provided for in-person participants. Class participation fee is $20 per day or $50 for all three for in-person attendees, while virtual attendees can join for $10 per day or $30 for all three days.
Registration materials can be found online at cocke.tennessee.edu or be picked up at the Extension Office. Deadline for early-bird registration is March 4, 2021, but registration can be done until March 9.
During the vegetable focus day, topics covered will include hydroponics, insect identification, pest control, and more. On day two when the focus is on backyard fruit production, we’ll discuss all things related to growing fruit trees and small fruit crops, pruning demonstrations, and apple tree grafting. Finally on the lawn and landscape day, we’ll hear about tips for having the best and prettiest lawn on the block, container gardening, putting landscape plants in the right place, and more.
We are excited to have numerous specialists and extension agents from both the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University coming to share their knowledge and expertise with attendees and answer any participant questions to ensure you are successful in your Green Thumb endeavors.
We look forward to an exciting and educational workshop and hope that it benefits the citizens of Cocke County. For more information about Green Thumb Academy, contact Sarah Orr at sorr6@utk.edu or (423)-623-7531.
Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.