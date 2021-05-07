COCKE COUNTY—Sanitation Board members met Thursday evening to continue their discussions on waste disposal options for the county.
Tony Heavner, board chairman, presented a proposal that featured new trucks, employees, compactors and waste containers that would allow the county to take over the entire waste disposal operation. The price tag for the proposal totaled more than $3.45 million, but stretched those costs over a 10 year period.
He hopes the county will back this plan and haul its own waste, which is currently being done by Green For Life (GFL) Environmental.
GFL provided a proposal for new compactors at all convenience centers, but withdrew the proposal after several months of no decision from the County Legislative Body.
Their proposal was in excess of $5 million, and Heavner said that cost would increase in their new proposal.
"We would save about $1.5 million versus the GFL contract that was offered to us," Heavner said.
"Our proposal would have the county do everything on its own and the prices are projected over 10 years just like GFL's proposal. If we do it ourselves, we won't have to worry about the lack of drivers or centers shutting down. We would haul our own waste and everything would be dedicated to Cocke County."
The board’s proposal features two full-time driver positions, one secretary and a part-time driver/mechanic position.
All trucks and compactors would come from Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing contractor that serves governments and a wide variety of other organizations.
Using this provider would save the county a significant amount of money over GFL's offer, especially for compactors, according to Heavner.
"With this plan all but two of the convenience centers would have two compactors. Our proposal includes all fuel costs and maintenance associated with the trucks. We would save $5,000 per compactor compared to the price being offered by GFL. This is just an option, but I think we could do it, and do it well."
Handling the disposal of waste and owning its own dumpsters could allow the county to make money in the future. Heavner said surrounding counties are renting dumpster to citizens, and the only costs associated are for delivery and pickup of containers.
The board decided to send their proposal to the County Legislative Body. They hope to have it reviewed by the budget or finance committees.
Heavner informed the board that phase one of the landfill expansion is proceeding on schedule. All contracts have been signed and BLE Corp has been selected to perform the construction quality assurance on the new section. Ground should be broken at the site by the first of July.
The board would like to purchase land that is adjacent to the landfill that could be used for a future expansion. The tract is large enough to extend the life of the landfill by another 30 to 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.