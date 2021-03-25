Elvine Eldon Coggins, age 72 of Del Rio, passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at home with his wife Paralee by his side.
He was an active member of the Ravens Branch Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his son Eldon William Coggins, father William (Bill) Harrison Coggins, grandparents Willy and Leora Hall, John and Rhoda Coggins.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Paralee Green Coggins, children Travis and Donna Coggins of Hartford, Brent Coggins of Del Rio, Jennifer and Bobby Baxter, Del Rio, mother Edna Sue Coggins of Del Rio, daughter in law Vanessa Coggins, Newport, grandchildren Alysha Coggins and Shane Pollard, Morristown, Tyler Coggins and Beth Campbell, Kristan Coggins, Tristan Wilson, Hartford, Jada Baxter and Wesley Lampkin of Rutledge, Blake Coggins of Hartford, Joshua and Jace Baxter of Del Rio, Sherry and Chad Banks of Newport, Stephanie and Robert James of Newport, siblings Tim and Jean Coggins, Lane Coggins, Jane Hawk, Vint Coggins, Clu Coggins, Kim and Sandy Coggins, Rusty and Seprina Coggins, Gaylord Coggins.
He had 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special granddaughter Jada Baxter and special great grandson Cooper Coggins.
A devoted Christian, husband, father and grandfather.
Quick witted with a great sense of humor.
Always the outdoorsman loving to hunt and fish.
The woods were his happy place.
He was an employee of Duke Energy in Waterville for 46 years.
A gifted mechanic that could work on anything.
Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Kathy, Charlie and Jill.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home West Chapel where Rev. Rex Greene officiated. Burial was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the Coggins cemetery.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Arrangements by Manes funeral Home.
