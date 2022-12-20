Tennessee 1
UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the hardwood one last time before the start of conference play, taking on Austin Peay at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on SEC Network+ and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roger Hoover (play-by-play) and Steve Hamer (analyst) will have the call.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.