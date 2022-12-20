KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the hardwood one last time before the start of conference play, taking on Austin Peay at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on SEC Network+ and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roger Hoover (play-by-play) and Steve Hamer (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (9-2) is coming off just its second loss of the season, falling at No. 9 Arizona on Saturday, 75-70. Sophomore Zakai Zeigler led the Vols with a career-high 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting a career-high-tying six rebounds. Senior Olivier Nkamhoua was the other Vol in double figures, scoring 16 points while also notching five assists and four rebounds.
Wednesday marks the 10th all-time meeting between Tennessee and Austin Peay, but first since 2011. The Vols are 20-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Following Wednesday’s home contest, Tennessee begins SEC play at Ole Miss on Dec. 28. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
TICKETS AND PARKING
Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including men’s basketball, are now digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.
Fans will gain admission into Thompson-Boling Arena via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android).
Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!
Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue.
The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place and Ticketmaster.
Tennessee leads its all-time series with Austin Peay, 8-1, dating to 1940. The Governors won the most recent meeting, 74-70, on Dec. 10, 2011, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
All but one of the games in this series have taken place in Knoxville. The exception was a meeting at the 1989 Mid-South Classic in Memphis.
During the 2022 calendar year, Tennessee’s ticketed men’s sports—football (7-0), men’s basketball (14-0) and baseball (38-5)—own a combined home record of 59-5. A men’s hoops win over Austin Peay Wednesday would make it 60-5.
