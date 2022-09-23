NEWPORT — The owner and operator of C&C Pawn at 825 Cosby Highway has confirmed he is nearing the close of a deal to sell his property for the construction of a Firehouse Subs.
Forest Clevenger said C&C Pawn has been in business since 1989, and he has worked at the store since 1992.
“I have signed an agreement to sell the property for a Firehouse Subs location. It should be closing soon,” Clevenger said.
He stated that it is a bittersweet time for him. He said he started working at C&C Pawn in 1992 while he was in college. He planned for it to be a temporary job, but 28 years later, he is still there.
Clevenger stayed to help at the business while his father was in ill health. He said after his father died, he continued to work with his uncle. In 2012, he purchased the business outright from his uncle and has been the sole proprietor for the last decade.
“They have made me an offer that I cannot refuse,” he said. “I am closing the business, so I am selling everything.”
Clevenger said he had tried working with different developers to get new businesses to come into town, and he ended up reaching an agreement for his one-half acre plot next to McDonald’s.
“It is time to move on to other things,” he said. “I hope to see the community grow and more businesses to move into our town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.