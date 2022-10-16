Ghouls
I’ve commented before that mountain people tend to hang onto old traditions, many deeply rooted in European (especially Scots-Irish), African and even Native American ancestry. With the Halloween season approaching I thought I’d cover some paranormal-ish superstitions that I learned through my family or heard locally. I’m betting you’ve heard at least one or two yourself.

Death comes in threes: This superstition suggests that if someone dies, that two other people associated with the deceased will also die soon. I’ve heard this one all my life, and the only historic reference to explain it is an old belief called “Rule of Three”, that states that bad events (or good events) come in multiples of three.

