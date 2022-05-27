NEWPORT—Newport Utilities is looking to increase the number of installs for fiber customers in the coming months, and members of the board of directors approved measures that may help with that endeavor.
During their May meeting the board voted to allow NU to contract with a third party to handle fiber drops from utility poles to homes. The service will free up NU employees to focus on connecting users to the system once lines have been dropped.
Cody Shultz, NU’s network engineer, told board members that NU currently has one crew and bucket truck that focuses on fiber drops at this time. He said the move to a third party contractor would be crucial to the entity’s goals of reaching as many users as possible. The board chose Full Service Property Management for the service due to their cheaper bid and history of customer service.
“This will allow us to ramp up installs and is crucial to reaching new customers,” Shultz said. It will make a major difference because drops take a long time. We currently have one crew and truck that are only doing a few installs per day.
"We've worked with Full Service for the past three years and have received quality work. They are quick to fix any issues and own up to any mistakes. Full Service is located in New Market, which means they can get to issues quickly.”
Drops take anywhere from 45 minutes to one hour to complete, according to Shultz, which slows the process down when only one crew is available. Hiring Full Service will free up multiple NU employees and allow them to focus solely on installs, which is an added benefit as there is increased focus on fixed wireless throughout the county.
Board members approved a move from COMMSCOPE to Google (Public Pricing) for NU’s Spectrum Access System that is necessary for fixed wireless. Three bids were submitted, but Shultz said COMMSCOPE is already transitioning customers to Google, which made them the logical choice as the next service provider.
“Something critical for our fixed wireless system is the Spectrum Access System (SAC), which is mandated and required by the FCC for operators like us,” he said. “We share a spectrum over the air, and not only do we use the spectrum, but the military also uses this for in the air radar for planes and sea based radar.
“The system coordinates the users and says which devices can operate at a certain frequency and power during this timeframe. There are five designated by the FCC, but the one we have been using announced they were sun setting their service about a month ago.
“We received responses from Nokia, Federated and Google (Public Pricing). Nokia was the highest for the first 500 users of equipment and provided a discount after that amount. Federated and Google are the same with a discount after 5,000 devices. Nokia is not designated by the FCC and not proven. The current provider is transferring to Google, which was determined to be the best option.”
Michael Williford, NU General Manager, addressed concerns of citizens who said their sewer rates had increased dramatically without notice. He gave a review of the events that occurred, which caused rates to increase, mainly due to the departure of Conagra.
Williford said the State Comptroller and TVA sets energy rates and NU has done its best to manage the shortfall in revenue after Conagra left without passing even more of the burden on to its customers.
“Conagra provided 60% of our sewer revenue while only accounting for 20% or our costs. That allowed a rate increase to be continually kicked down the road, but increases were done incrementally once they announced they were leaving.”
Williford noted that no major increases to sewer rates had taken place since 2011. That fact meant that any increase would seem large to customers based on the amounts they were paying for nearly decade.
“If you don't raise the rate one year, basically it means double the amount the following year. It’s a problem across the state as most rates haven’t been updated since 2013, but even with that 40% increase, we’re still right in the middle of all of the rates in the area.”
Williford said that NU is competitive with most rates, if not cheaper than many of the utilities providers in the surrounding counties. He noted that many are forced to pay nearly double the amount of an average NU customer.
“We have neighbors right next to us that we actually touch their system and they’re double our rates. They didn't have a Conagra. There was a water company that we were dealing with that was coming across our territory that was going to provide water down the street. What they were going to charge people at the very beginning, and then have increases on top of that, was going to be three times what ours is.
“Our rate is very in line. We can take a similar utility with similar terrain and prior to Conagra we were at the bottom. I calculated our bill for 5,000 gallons and it runs about $52 for sewer. Right down the street it is double that amount.”
Conagra was the perfect customer for NU because they used an abundance of water, which led to a large outflow through their sewer system. Finding another plant to follow that same process will be extremely difficult in the food production realm. Several companies are interested in the Broadway facility, but their needs will likely be different from those of Conagra.
“The problem with the Conagra plant is you have to have the exact same company, with the exact same process, in order for it to create a rate and revenue and expense stream that it did,” Williford said.
“It can't be a plant that evaporates water or a metal processing plant because it takes a different toll on our system to capture the metals before it goes through. They could use the exact same amount of water, but instead of it being 20% of our costs, it could be 80% of our costs.”
The biggest concern for many customers is an increase in rates in the future. Inflation and issues with the global economy has led to shortages of materials and increased prices for needed items. More times than not those increases are passed on to the consumer. Williford said NU is doing everything in its power to offset any increases, but the growing costs will be difficult for any utility provider to control.
“We're all dealing with a supply chain crisis. We’re looking at increases across the board on a lot of things, but we’ve managed it very well as far as inflation goes. I don’t know if it continues to grow at the rate it’s growing that anyone will be able to control costs. TVA has hedged and planned to hedge their energy with only an eight to 10% increase. The average across the country is 25%.
“It’s coming and we’ve hedged it the best we can. We have good controls and have a great team in place that has cut, and we actually have a consultant look at our financials every day. We’re doing better than pretty much anybody in the valley at controlling our expenses for operations and maintenance. Unfortunately, the Conagra for sewer really took its toll when you have that big of a loss.”
Board members were provided a look at the financial statements during the meeting for the month and year-to-date from VP of Finance and Accounting, Joni Daniel. The board approved the reports as presented before adjournment.
Board members will meet again on Tuesday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m.
