Nike 1

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in New York. 

 Eduardo Munoz Avarez, AP Photo

Kyrie Irving's relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn Nets guard as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material.

It was not a surprise breakup, especially after Nike co-founder Phil Knight said in the days after the company suspended Irving that he had doubts there would be any reconciliation.

