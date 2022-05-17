The Lady Vols and Sherry Parker Lee Stadium will play host to the NCAA Knoxville Regional for the 17th consecutive season. The Lady Vols are in the same bracket as Ohio State, Oregon State and Campbell.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Tennessee softball was announced as the No. 11 national seed in the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Sunday night when the bracket was revealed on ESPN2. The Lady Vols will play host to the NCAA Knoxville Regional for the 17th consecutive season.
UT is set to welcome Ohio State, Oregon State and Campbell to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the NCAA Knoxville Regional this weekend from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22. The four-team event will be double-elimination with the winner moving on to the NCAA Super Regional round.
Tickets for the 2022 Knoxville Regional will go on sale Wednesday on AllVols.com.
Tennessee will play Big South Conference regular season and tournament champion Campbell on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3/WatchESPN. Ohio State will take on Oregon State Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Lady Vols will make their 19th overall and 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this weekend. Tennessee has advanced to the postseason every year since 2004 and has hosted 17-straight regional rounds in Knoxville.
UT enters the tournament with a 39-16 overall record and a 15-8 mark in conference play, good for a third-place finish in the SEC. Through games played Friday, May 13, the Lady Vols touted the nation's No. 1 strength of schedule and were slotted No. 10 in the NCAA RPI report.
Five Lady Vols earned SEC postseason awards last week with Ivy Davis, Erin Edmoundson, Kelcy Leach, Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni landing on the All-SEC Second Team. Davis also picked All-Defensive Team laurels from the league's head coaches.
Friday's two winners will play in Game 3 on Saturday at 12 p.m. The losers from Friday's games will play in Game 4 at 2:30 p.m., and the loser from Game 3 will face the winner from Game 4 at 5 p.m. to conclude play on Saturday.
Game 6 will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. and will feature the winner from Game 3 against the winner from Game 5. The two teams will play again in Game 7 at 4:30 p.m., if necessary.
The 16 winning teams from their respective regional sites will advance the Super Regional round, which will take place from May 26-29, depending on the host site. All Super Regional sites will feature broadcasts on the ESPN family of networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.