TOMMY EMMANUEL

World-renowned guitarist Tommy Emmanuel returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Oct. 8.

 PHOTO BY ALYSSE GAFKJEN

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville is welcoming back internationally acclaimed acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, with special guest Gareth Pearson, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 PM.

Widely considered to be among the world’s greatest guitarists, Emmanuel is known for his stunning fingerpicking with which he often plays three parts simultaneously. His unique style (he calls it simply “finger style”) is akin to playing guitar the way a pianist plays piano, using all 10 fingers. Rather than using a whole band for melody, rhythm, bass, and drum parts, Tommy plays all that (and more) on one guitar.

