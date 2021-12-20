NEWPORT—The City of Newport, Tanner Preservation Alliance and Cocke County Partnership are currently working with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on a project that will highlight the history of African Americans in Appalachia.
Lynda Lewanski, county tourism director, spoke to the Partnership board about the project during their recent meeting. Lewanksi said the oral history project will attract visitors to history room in the Tanner building, which is currently in development.
“This project will focus on African Americans in Appalachia during the early part of the century,” Lewanski said. “There is a potential for this to be a multiyear project that could draw a surprising number of visitors to the area. When it’s finished the presentation will run on a loop in the history room at the Tanner Building.”
Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III said there will be a large portion of the project centered on Dr. Dennis Branch, who battled through racial barriers to rise to national prominence. The Newport physician practiced for nearly 50 years in Cocke County and surrounding areas of the national park.
Dykes said that three interviews were performed just recently featuring members of the community who knew Branch directly, or about his service to the area. Rights have also been secured to use a portion of Branch’s appearance on the television show “This Is Your Life,” which aired in 1958.
History and interviews are also being collected from individuals in Knoxville, Asheville and Waynesville as part of the larger scale project.
During the meeting Lewanski was also happy to announce that Douglas Lake will receive funds thanks to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes project. TWRA and the state are investing $15 million to be used for above and below water improvements at 18 lakes across Tennessee, which bear fishing legend Dance’s stamp of approval. Some of the money will be used for boat ramps, docks, parking improvements and signage.
Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey was next to address the board. Ramsey started by introducing new assistant Nicole Shisler, who will be filling the role left by Jennifer Ellison. Ellison was recently named C-5 Collective Impact lead, which is now under the umbrella of the Partnership.
Shisler comes to the chamber from Greystone Lodge in Gatlinburg, where she worked in customer service. Ramsey said Shisler knocked her interview out of the park and has already made a huge impact in her short time with the chamber.
The chamber just recently held its December member breakfast that was hosted by US Bank. Spots are filling up to host next year’s breakfasts, so businesses should act fast if they would like to participate.
Ramsey said events for next year are already shaping up starting with the annual law update on January 27. Wimberly Lawson and Associates will host the event that will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
The mobile career coach, provided by the TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development, will return to Cocke County on Thursday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Center staff members will assist residents with a wide array of things like resume writing, interview skills and job searches.
In March, the SBA (Small Business Administration) will return to offer business start-up classes that will be open to the public. More information on the time and date of the classes will be available closer to the event.
Ramsey briefly spoke about the success of the Newport Christmas parade. A last minute change was made to move the event by a day due to inclement weather, but Ramsey said things turned out for the better.
This year’s parade featured more participants as well as more spectators. The entire staff at the Partnership are in talks about how to move forward with the parade in terms of day and time of the event.
Several small orders of business were attended to before the meeting adjourned. The board approved the removal of certain chamber members as well as the addition of new members Life Care Center of Jefferson City, and Tire Discounters in association with Westgate of Newport.
The Partnership board will meet again on Thursday, January 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Newport’s City Hall.
