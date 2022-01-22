Who has heard of baryte? There have been at least three different times when it has been a more familiar word in Cocke County. Here the word was often spoken as "briter."
Baryte / baryta / barite is a white or colorless mineral consisting on barium sulfate (BaSO4). In the United States it is found in AR, CT, VA, NC, GA, TN, KY, NV, MO and NM. Historically it was used to create barium hydroxide used in sugar and flour production and for the white pigment used in textiles, paper and paint. Today it is used in gas/oil drilling as well as automotive and paint production and by construction industry.
Baryte mining began in Prince William Co., VA about 1845. Prior to World War I, most barite mining was done by hand, taking only the largest pieces and leaving the smaller ones. By 1872 it had been discovered in Greene County three miles from Greeneville on the farm of Absalom Thompson; it was bringing $8 per ton. In 1873 it was found in Hawkins County.
Cocke County was next. In the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, January 28, 1878, in an article entitled "Valuable Iron Property" describes the opportunity on eight thousand acres bounded by the French Broad River and the Cincinnati, Cumberland Gap and Charleston Railroad. White pine, oak, cherry, walnut, poplar and hickory timber was extensive. Also added was "There is baryta on the land, quite a quantity of it is being regularly shipped from an adjoining tract."
Nothing is known about the baryta operation mentioned above, but the Southern States Coal, Iron and Land Company was in operation about 1877 at Whitwell which is the subject of a separate article.
Another era of baryta mining apparently began here in the late 1890's. Under "News Notes of Newport" the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, 18 August 1895, reported The baryta mines at Myers station are to be reopened in a few days by Messrs. Jillett and Dougherty Brothers of New Jersey.
This mining area is almost three miles from Bridgeport, across the river from the Johnny Styles home. The area is still referred to as "Westmyer" but it was first known as Whitwell.
The Asheville Citizen-Times also reported on the baryte operations in Madison County, NC. There were two - the Hot Springs Baryte Company and Carolina Mineral Company at Marshall. In 1898 the Hot Springs dam was washed out and in 1899 its mill was destroyed by fire, but the owners pledged to rebuild with greater capacity. In raw form the product was said to resemble flint rock, but when purified it was white as snow.
The Knoxville Sentinel in April 1901 reported that the Hiwassee Mining Company was making preparations to extensively develop their barite properties in East Tennessee including those at "Myers" in Cocke County. (This is probably the origin of the name "Westmyer.') The company's barite expert from New York was here in look over the properties. C.A. Weller was the superin- tendent of the Hiwassee Company and W.E. Spence was superintendent of the mines in Cocke County.
Things again must not have panned out as expected for the Knoxville Sentinel, October 19, 1901, reported that certain properties of the Hiwassee Mining Company would be sold at a Chancery Court sale on November 2nd. Those local properties were: (1) Allen lease, 60-90 acres, near Del Rio (2) Herr lease, 1400 acres, 2 1/2 miles from Bridgeport (3) Tennessee, Coal, Iron and Railway Company lease, 6500 acres, commencing at Bridgeport (4) Blanchard lease, 175 acres, adjoining the TCIRR lands (5) Sanford, Chamberlain & Albers lease, 180 acres, 2 miles from Paint Rock (5) Tools/implements at 1. Meyer's mine, 2 1/2 miles from Bridgeport 2. Burnett mine, near Del Rio 3. Huff mine, near Del Rio (6) Commissary goods at Meyer's mine (6) three mules, four harness sets and two wagons at Meyer's mine.
According to a later report, all of the above was purchased by John T. Williams of New York, who also had a barite processing factory in Bristol, VA. Although not named as so, Williams was probably affiliated with the Commercial Mining and Milling Company of New Jersey. The Knoxville Journal and Tribune, June 7, 1903, reported that the company had been organized the previous year and owns baryte mines in Monroe and Cocke Counties, which have been opened and are now producing a fine grade of ore. They are also operating iron mines in Cocke County and have completed a tram road about in length to connect with the Southern Railway near Del Rio, from which shipments have already begun. They will load from one to two hundred tons a day. The machinery which has been purchased will grind not only barytes but also talc and silica. For the present the iron ore will be sold to other parties.
The iron property mentioned above may have been the Blanchard tract which got the name of "Flue Town." It was located downstream from the present dude ranch at a place which bears the name "Iron Mine Hollow." Miss Bernice Brooks taught her first school at Flue Town in 1914 and she recalled that the remains of the tram road were there. She also told that the mines had been worked by a group of Italians. After the Italians left, Old Uncle Bill Blanchard went to their shanties and heard a baby crying. He never knew if the baby was forgotten or left on purpose, but he took the baby and raised him as a Blanchard.
Evidently the barite mines were still under the same company, according to an article in the Knoxville Sentinel, December 4, 1911, C.A. Weller had filled the order for 30 carloads of barites "from his mines in Del Rio." This amounted to about a thousand tons of barites. These were to be used for the 1912 Appalachian Exposition which was to be held at Chilhowie Park.
At some point the mines closed again, but World War ll created a need for their reopening. This item was from the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, August 1, 1944: Barite mines in the Del Rio area east of Newport, Tenn. in Cocke County have recently been reopened by the Clinchfield Sand and Gravel Co., of Blacksburg, SC, Walter F. Pond, state geologist, announced today. Mining of the mineral in this area closed about fifty years ago, following the passage of a law by the state legislature forbidding the grinding of barite which previously had been used in ground form for adulteration of flour, he explained. There are at least 20 mineral prospects and old mines in the area, Pond stated, adding that some of the mines have considerable fluorspar deposits of which mineral there is a deficiency at present.
Research has found that the above mentioned ban of barite in flour was enacted in 1927. It is not known how long the mines operated after opening in 1944.
The last attempt to open the barite mines was about 1958. The man in charge was N.A. Pratt (1900-1989), a native Georgian and a surveyor. His father and grandfather had both been chemical engineers. His grandfather, also N.A. Pratt, had been Chief of the Nitre and Mining Bureau for the Confederacy.
When he started here, Mr. Pratt and his wife first lived at Paint Rock and then moved to Newport. Mr. Sam Blanchard could remember this operation. Mr. Pratt's office was in an old schoolbus on an elevated foundation beside the French Broad a short distance downstream from the Bobarosa Saloon. Access to the mining area across the river was by a swinging bridge. There a railroad spur where an open railroad car could pull off to be filled by the barite ore, which had been washed through a flume.
This operation was not successful. This article appeared in the Knoxville News-Sentinel, May 21, 1961: Wolf Creek Mining Company of Newport is to suspend mining and milling of barite for the Charleston, West Va. Plant of Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. N.A. Pratt, general superintendent, said the market is depressed. The situation is considered similar to that of zinc mining.
Then on May 30, 1961, Mr. Pratt ran the following advertisement: For sale. Barite mine. High grade ore. Reduction mill. Fully equipped, now operational. Commitment for all ore mined. Top market price. Owner retiring.
Mr. Blanchard said that when he was last in the Westmyer location, there were visible some building foundations and some mine shafts, which he has later been told have collapsed.
