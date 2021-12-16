Bridgeport Elementary School
Beth Stiltner’s 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I have a lot of things to say and ask for like I want a iPhone and a lot of fidgets and a planit dimpel and a lot of minibrands. We'll get back to the toys. First me and my nana will put out carrots and cookies for you and Rudoff now back to the toys I want a hoverboard and a popsocit and I want shopkins and a target gift card so this all i want for christmas.
Maleeya Buckner
Dear Santa,
Can you make my gram come home. I have a qyastin do you like heart coces. Can i have some pop its. Baby close for my baby brother the close clor bloy. Can you make sher hte kittens dont get in the christmas trey.
Olivea Baker
Dear Santa,
I want a 100 dollars and a rc car. I want games for my ps4. ipone 13. a drome and fidgets. Nerf guns.
MIcah Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a airsoft sniper a airsoft pistol, a airsoft knife, a nerf fortnite sniper, and airsoft pellets.
Michael Moore
Dear Santa,
I have a lot of stuff that i wot for crismis. I wot to git a new iphone 13 whit a popsocit on it I wot a kitten eting wotermains plees. I also wont a lot of squishies and a hvre bord and candy and a laptop that is pink. Love Anastasia
Anastasia Moore
Dear Santa,
can i please get some figits and mini brands and can i get a computer and a puppy or a horse can i get a babby brother or sister and can i get a hundred dollars and can i get to see Noah more can i also get a hoverbord and can i get a kia- love cicily
Cicily Dunn
Dear Santa,
xbox whit a control. nrf gun mishgun. $9,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. electric scooter and electric car. a gram wait it a mack car and figit.
Everette Cook
Dear Santa,
I would like mini brands, and xbox. figits. Mangets and a remote car. A ball pit and ask at dord, a rainbow nome's lol. slime, a airdob, a dog, a nerf gun. A computer. A sand pit. A new skoter, a barbie-doll home and a hundred dollars and a hachimals and new shoes and new clothes. To santa I have been good and growing.
Karlie Manning
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I know I have been a little bad, but I really want a snow globe like my mermaid one with the smae music but with a sloth in it, I also wnat a real baby sister, and a iphone 13 pro max, and I want a little figure of you, and I want all the mini figures of my hero, actiadamia and demon slayer and toilit bound hanako-chan and some cool figits and for my brother coal :)
Paisley Worex
Dear Santa,
Have I been nice if I have I want the biggest unicorn like a long time ago and I want my mom to have a nice chismcse and my brother titus wants a ps5 and exra wants his own room and I want a phone and lots of toys. And baby brother wants to be the boss of the house and the bigest brother wants ear plugs and my dad wants a good cismes. And my sister wants a applewach.
Abram Spurgeon
Dear Santa,
I love your rain dear's santa. And how you delever all the present's. This is what I whont I want a mirrer that has a unicorn on it. And I whont a lol but make it one that I can change is hair. Thank you Santa, Love Kylie
Kylie Little
Dear Santa,
what I want for chrismas is a computer and a table and real make up and jewlerly and a unicorn diary with a lock and a nintendo swtich and nerf gun for my brother, a nerf gun and baby dolls and my sister wants a computer and a diary. My brother a table for home and my sister some Jeleade and some fake food. My brother some cars. Barbie Dolls.
Nicole Wilde
Dear Santa,
I want a iphone 13 and a muchine nerf gun and a ps5 and a diary that says game over with a lock and some figits.
Heath Pickett
Dear Santa,
I will like a hachimal a lol and a hundred dollar bill and a hula hoop and some clothes and new shoes and figits and i hope you have a great christmas santa, love americus
Americus Dandrea
Dear Santa,
I ples what a xbox 1 and my sister whats a barbie girl I what a lego ironman set. I what 200 dollars. I thank you look good. I want some figits and I want games for ps4.
Kaden Clevenger
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board and fidgets. Also can i have the holl tager stor JK, it was a joke. But can i have some slime. some shoes. Miny brand and nicer brothers.
Abby Teague
Dear Santa,
I want an xbox
I watn a ps 5
I want v-bucks
I want a comptuer
Ian Mallicoat
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, rc car, ps5, a bunch of games, new nerf guns, a membership to prodigy, a new bike, and air soft gun, a big totleit and fortnit gun, a laptop, iphone 13 Pro, lego set, fidgets, 100 dollars, no more school, a drome, and a lot of bb's guns.
Ethan Mantooth
Dear Santa,
I would like a xbox for one of my crismes presints. I would asow like a phone case for my phone. I would like some books for me to read in school. I would love you to breng me a puppy to can you please?
Destinee Sprague
Dear Santa,
I no I have been making some A on my grade and I want a xbox a nerf gun and some figits like the squishy ball and I do love you. An a puppy, two puppies one black and one white. I love you.
Aubree Belcher
Dear Santa,
One thing before I ask what I want it's not about presents it's about family. I'm gona tell you what I want is a ps5 and a electric skooter and a laptop and a nerf mask and a carnige lego set and popets and a nerf guns and one more thing a trained huskey.
Tristen Cain
Dear Santa,
I want the biggest nerf gun and target. Titan nerf gun. Mastedon Mega and the xshot sniper nerf rifle.
Liam Durfee
Mindy Langford's 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a Iphone XR case and I want a dirt bike. I also want some clothes. Also, you can bring me some new shoes. I would like to have a cat too and a new lunch box. Hope you can bring me some money. I also want some candy.
Brayden Ramsey
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an American Girl Schoolhouse and a closet, waterbottle, Crocs shoes, puzzle, baby clothes, blanket, slime, fidget toy set, go pop its, make up, a laptop, and iPhone.
Kinley Lethco
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a LOL dollhouse. I also want a Barbie styling head, Raya and the Lost Dragon, Gabby's dollhouse playset, Minnie fun kitchen, Doggie Doo game, My Little Ponies, Disney Princess Barbie Doll, Frozen Lego Set, sing along Elsa doll, cry babies magic tears. I also want My Life hairstylist doll and play set, polly pocket, Barbie color reveal doll, Squishmallow, Shopkins, Magic Mixies, Pokemon cards. And can you bring something for my family too please and oh and I hope you have a good Christmas.
Taylor G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Alayna Bryant. I have one question. How many elves do you have to take on the sleigh? I don't want to sound greedy but I would like a couple of things this year. I would like a nintendo, science kit, pine wood derby car, rocket kit, crafts kit, posters, pizza hut gift cards, and a special gift for my sister. Thank you for your time santa.
Alayna Bryant
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby live, a doll house, and dresses.
Krista
Dear Santa,
I want a huverbord and a grown up electric scooter.
Landon
Dear Santa,
I really want some wooden trains. Also, I want some car and a real train set. I want roads and playsets for the train set please.
Kamen Gentry
Dear Santa,
I want a pair of pink and sparkly sunglasses. And a hoverboard. I want a remote control car that I can sit in. I want a very big Barbie house, a big LOL ball, more dresses. Can I please have a baby puppy. A Barbie remote control car. I want a pink one. I want a pet bird.
Taylor Trivett
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a Drone, choclot, sans plush, a cat with brown and black, and an AXolotl.
Trinity
Dear Santa,
I would like to have clothes and shoes and toys. Can you get something for my brother? Please don't forget my mamaw. I will leave you milk and cookies under the tree and carrots for the reindeer.
Addison Hall
Dear Santa,
You are cool and on Christmas I saw you go past the moon. How did you do that? I love you Santa. I love my mom to but how are your rain deers magical? Like Rudolph how does he have a red nose. how did that happen?
Tyson
Dear Santa,
I want a computer, and squishies, and 8 pop its big ones please. I would like and elf and a young horse. I want a real horse. A black one. I want a mermaid tail, 20 toys for our 10 dogs and 1 cat. And I want epoxy molds all for me.
Elaina
Dear Santa, I would like a lol doll please and thank you. I'd also like 10 pop its. Please and thank you.
Raygen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.