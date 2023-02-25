Quilts of Valor hosts dinner, accepting donations for quilt supplies By Kathy Hemsworth News Writer Kathy Hemsworth News Writer Author email Feb 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the local Quilts of Valor are shown preparing food for the recent lasagna dinner fundraiser. From left clockwise are Claire Crouch, Sheilah Strobel, Holly Agnew and Gaylene Fairchild. Photo by Kathy Hemsworth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Quilts of Valor group of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild, which was organized in 2015, has presented more than 500 quilts to military veterans.These are Cocke County veterans who have served in different branches of the military. Many of them have been deployed or served during wartime. Recently, they had a lasagna dinner that raised funds to help cover the costs of materials for the quilts. Members said they appreciate the community’s support with the fundraiser.Any contributions toward purchasing quilting materials would be appreciated. To learn how you can help the organization, call Sheilah Strobel at (423) 623-8340 or donate to any Quilts of Valor member. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces The Economy Finance Trade Business Kathy Hemsworth News Writer Author email Follow Kathy Hemsworth Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
