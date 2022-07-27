Public intoxication: Officer Paul Weber was dispatched to West Broadway and White Oak Avenue on Tuesday night, in response to a woman lying on the side of the road. When he arrived, he found Tonya Weathers, 49, inside the gazebo. The report states that she told Weber she was intoxicated and asked to be taken to jail. His report describes her as having slurred speech, clammy skin, and behavior consistent with stimulant use. Weber states in his report that he tried to move her to another location, but she refused, saying she would rather go to jail. Weathers was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Officer Paul Weber conducted a foot patrol in the woods near Rhyne Clock Company. Weber states in his report that he saw tents and a campfire near the river, and two men hiding in the tree branches. David Price and Joshua Shehee, 38, emerged from the trees after Weber ordered them out. Both denied owning the camping materials. Shehee was arrested for violation of probation and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Identity theft: Officer Lindsey Laughter stopped a blue 2005 Pontiac Sunfire for expired registration. In her report she states that the occupants appeared nervous, and that the front seat passenger kept his head down, hiding his face. Her report states that the man told her his name was Cody Fine, gave a date of birth, but could not recall his social security number. After pulling up the identification picture, she determined that the passenger gave false information. She determined his name is William Kennedy, 28. Her report states that Kennedy gave his brother's information because he had a needle in his pocket and a marijuana pipe. Kennedy was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
