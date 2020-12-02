Newport Grammar School
Mrs. Baxter's Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a bike. My bike is old. I want a guitar with Spiderman on it, a keyboard to play songs on, the shark happy napper, a remote control truck, Paw Patrol Chase Truck, Tractor toys, I think that is all.
Elijah Crusenberry
Dear Santa,
I want a paint set, dollhouse, dolls, roller skates.
Harlyee Frazier
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley Fulk. I’m 6 years old. I love trains, and I want to be an Engineer when I grow up. I’ve been a good boy all year. I would like some wooden trains, and tracks for Christmas and maybe some Micro-machines cars and tracks.
Merry Christmas,
Bentley Fulk
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I want a gas four-wheeler. I love you Santa and thank you so much.
Aaron Grooms
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. Remote Dinosaur
2. Paw Patrol toys
3. Piano
4. Spiderman bicycle
5. Shoes
6. Play Station 5
I love you Santa.
David Hancock
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop. Electric toy car that is electric. I also want a fake unicorn one seater car. American Doll all sets with clothes and all. KJ, my brother, wants Paw Patrol and a Batman car. He also wants baby fake deodorant. Kylee me also want window coloring markers, sandbox and a swimming pool. I love you Santa Claus!! I love watching your movies and would love to be your elf. I wish I had a puppy. My brother and I is gonna give you a apple cause you need to get in shape. We will leave you cookies and milk. Carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Kylee Isom and KJ
Dear Santa,
I want a candy cane, a toy Nerf gun, a Spiderman blanket. Plush spiderman, life size, picture w/ Santa 7 grinch, Red 7 Green Car message board.
Kayden Jordan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year! Could you please bring me a Barbie Reveal the Mermaid one? I would also want a Chelsea Mermaid Reveal. I will leave you some cookies and milk. I love you Santa! You’re the best Santa ever!
Love,
Kim Kuoc
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayley. I’ve been super good this year. I would like a new phone case, a new laptop, Barbie dolls, and a unicorn egg. Also please bring my sister Alyssa speakers for her phone, and bring my brother Branson a wrist controlled RC car. I hope you’ve had a great year and enjoy your cookies and chocolate milk.
Hayley Lane
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa. I have been a good boy most of the year this year. I would like:
1. Bubble bath
2. Ninja swords
3. Costumes
4. Belt
5. Wii game system
6. Wii game
7. Slippers
8. Army man
9. A toy gun
Scott Lee
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like Fall Guy Legos. I really want Roblox Characters, Fortnite, and Fortnite Characters. I will leave some milk and cookies. Oh yeah, I wish you would bring me a Rocket Ship.
Love,
Maddox
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie dollhouse, a real watch, zombies 2 hall queen. Cheer outfit and Elsa of frozen toys.
I have been very good this year and my brother and sister too. Please bring them toys too!
Thank you,
Bryleigh Littleton
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you that this year I have behaved well at school and at home. My wishes this Christmas are:
1. Dinosaurus toys
2. Teddy bear
3. Peacock
4. Car toys
I hope you make my dream.
Thanks,
Juan Mora Lopez
Dear Santa,
It’s Henli. I would like a scooter and a art set. I would also like a American Girl Doll puppy, American Girl Doll. I think in need a soccer set. Elsa Bed Set. I would also want a Barbie Pizza Set and everything that Barbie makes. I need makeup too! All thing LOL. Alexia Panda Dot, Lego Elso set, Marble Run game, Gum Ball machine, Jenga game. Can you bring my sister some toys too. She is thirteen. Something for my Daddy and my Brother also for my older Sister. Santa can you bring something for my mother. Bring my Grammy an Art Set. I hope you can make all the toys that all the kids ask for . Oh, one more thing, can you make me a pet fish and a tank.
Love,
Henli Shaver
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaz. I want a LOL, Ryan Egg, a Barbie Dream House, and a Happy napper.
Jazilynn Stewart
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you today? I have been good this year. My brothers, Ashton and Rylan, have been good too. For Christmas I want a Baby Yoda toy and Frozen 2 Elsa and Anna Barbie Dolls that sing. I hope you and Mrs. Claus do not get the Rona! See you soon!
Love
Maeghan Thornton
Dear Santa,
I think I’ve been good a little this year. I would like this year a new IPad, Polly Pocket, new clothes, more Barbies, lots more baby dolls, new stool, princess dolls, Superhero girl Barbies, new big unicorn, more books to read, more cuddlies for my bed. New clothes and accessories for my New Live Dolls, and more clothes and accessories for my Barbies. Could you bring my Daddy more batteries and new clothes for my Mommy?
Mollie White
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden Worex. I would like a remote control Monster Truck. I would like a Buzz Lightyear Imaginex toy from Walmart. I would also liske a Lex Luther robot. And I would really like you to bring my sister some presents too. That is all for now.
Brayden Worex
Mrs. Ullom's Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want lots of l.o.l. dolls, doll house. I want a magic wand and lots of fairy dolls, a lot of clothes. Don't forget my teachers, my papaw & granny, mommy & Alex & Aunt Patty. Please remember all the boys and girls that need toys. God Bless all of them. Please send me make up and candy. Pray for the virus. I will leave you milk & cookies. I love you.
Love,
Rosie Ceja
Kindergarten Virtual
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like for you to bring me Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 or some army men accessories. My brother may not be nice but he helps people so could you bring him a new firefighter helmet to keep him safe. Could you bring my sister some new makeup or maybe a car. My daddy needs new tennis shoes! My mommy never asks for anything so just bring her something as awesome as she is! I will leave you milk and cookies!
Love,
Korbyn King
Ms. Delisle's First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board and a little kayak and a little gas powered four wheeler and that is all.
Doogie Boling
