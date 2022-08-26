COSBY -- The past week for the Cosby Eagles has been memorable.
After their dominant win against Sunbright a week ago, the Cosby Eagles saw Kaymen Moss write her name in the history books as the first female to score points for the program and head coach Kevin Hall’s thirty-third win making him the winningest coach in Cosby football history.
The Eagles (1-1) still had to turn their focus to a physical Unicoi County (2-0) team who last year shutout Cosby, 44-0.
This time, the Unicoi County Blue Devils pitched another shutout to defeat the Eagles at Virgil Ball Stadium to hand Cosby their first loss of the season, 42-0.
“They wanted to run the ball from the start tonight,” Hall said. “We locked up their receivers pretty well tonight. Brayden Hall had a huge pick in the end zone. He had a tough assignment all night trying to cover a 6’6 receiver and he delivered.”
“These were some guys that were older than we are. I told the guys before coming out that we’re outsized but they’re older. We have sophomores on the front line and they had seniors but they still played physical and got after it.” Hall added.
Unicoi County’s offense had only two yards and an interception through the air but rushed for 310 yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Nehemiah Edwards carried the ball 13 times for 184 yards and three rushing touchdowns in their dominating win on the road.
Cosby struggled to find a lane to run through all night being swallowed up by the line which resulted in negative yards on the ground.
Tyler Turner kept the chains moving with his air attack but costly turnovers helped Unicoi County add onto their lead.
Cyler Davis flew all over the field Friday night as he recovered two fumbles to go along with five tackles while teammate Chase Joyce led the team in tackles with seven.
“Cyler (Davis) was due for a great defensive game,” Hall said. “He flies around in practice and is wanting to hit people. I’m proud of the way he played tonight, he kept us in it.”
After using the ground game to their advantage, Unicoi County heads back to Erwin with a win over Cosby, 42-0.
Their attention shifts to Jellico next week for their first region game of the season.
“I feel good about this one,” Hall said. “I told them earlier the real season starts next week. We have to go to their house and I don’t know if we’ll see a team close to who we played tonight.”
“We played against a great football team tonight. We just have to heal up and fix some things but I’m really optimistic about Jellico next week.”
The Eagles will travel to Jellico High School for their first road game of 2022 next Friday at 7:30 P.M. and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.