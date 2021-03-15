I remember when I was in high school my mother had a job as a switchboard operator for a Motorola electronics dealer in Charleston, West Virginia. I would go by there every day after school on the way home and watch her take a plug at the end of a cord from the flat panel on her “desk” and plug it into a hole on a big panel full of them. I soon learned that she was connecting an incoming phone call and by putting that plug into the right hole it would connect to someone’s phone on their desk.
My mom started explaining and showing me how it all worked and before long I was sitting in for her when she went on smoke breaks. I have always been able to quickly pick up on how things work, and I was soon almost as fast as she was in connecting the calls. Many of the callers were surprised when I would answer their calls as they expected a hear a woman’s voice.
About the same time (1970) a TV program, Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, featured Lily Tomlin as a switchboard operator, Ernestine. She was complete with her hair in a net and always had her nose in someone else’s business. While I never made snorting sounds or listen in on the calls, I did though add in some humor when I answered the call.
A LITTLE BACKGROUND
I could go on for pages writing about the invention and design of the telephone so I will just give, what I feel are three important pieces to this story. Alexander Graham Bell’s historical 1877 conversation with Thomas Watson used two phones that became the number 1 and 2 in the Bell Telephone Company.
In 1885, after many mergers with other companies the “Bell” became the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T). Then in 1887, Tivadar Puskás introduced the “multiplex” switchboard, or “corded” system which was used until the 80s. During World War I and following into the 70s the corded switchboard systems were the used by the military to provide communications between the Command center and the troops at the front.
HELLO GIRLS
I happened to run across a piece of new proposed legislation, ‘‘Hello Girls Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021’’ and felt this would be another good National Women’s Month story. This legislation is touted to be bi-partisan and has four co-sponsors, two Democrat and two Republican, which includes east Tennessee’s Senator Marsha Blackburn.
The following tells the story that during World War I men were not always so adept at operating the corded switchboards, so America called on a small group of women who were. There were over 200 women called into duty who became some of America’s unknown Veterans and heroines. The text of the legislation tells the whole story and will be used for the basis for my column.
WORLD WAR I COMMUNICATIONS
When World War I (WWI) started in 1917 the United States was unprepared to fight overseas since they were a “Neutral” country, and our communications were not prepared for a conflict. The government turned to AT&T who was to train and provide the equipment for the Army Signal Corps. Under the National Defense Act of 1916, the government was allowed to enlist people with specialized skills into a reserve force.
General John Pershing, General of the Armies and Commander of the American Expeditionary Forces (A.E.F.) sailed to Europe in May of 1917 and he took the telephone equipment with him. He felt the European systems were inadequate and would not provide the needed battlefield communications.
He soon found that his male troops operating the telephone system could not transfer calls very fast, an average of 60 seconds. Another problem was that since our operators could only speak English, they could not communicate with the French. During this same time, the operators of the systems in the States were 85% women who could make the same connection in just 10 seconds.
INTO THE FIGHT
After six months in Europe General Pershing sent a cable to the War Department which said, ‘‘On account of the great difficulty of obtaining properly qualified men, request organization and dispatch to France a force of women telephone operators all speaking French and English equally well.’’ To begin, General Pershing requested 100 women under the command of a commissioned captain, writing that ‘‘All should have allowances of Army nurses and should be uniformed.’’
To find women volunteers the War Department sent press releases to newspapers across the country stating that the women would have to serve for the duration of the war and face the “hazards of submarine warfare and aerial bombardment." The releases stated the women would be, ‘‘full-fledged soldier[s] under the articles of war’’ and would ‘‘do as much to help win the war as the men in khaki who go over the top.’’ All women selected would take the Army oath.
For the 100 positions, over 7,600 women applied, and the first recruits took their Army oath on January 15, 1918. Their ranks, like medical personnel, reflected relative positions not traditional ranks. They were known as Operator, Supervisor or Chief Operator and when promoted they had to take the Army oath each time. As members of the Signal Corps, they worn Army uniforms, insignias and were issued “identity disks” (today’s dog tags). They were also subject to all military codes and could be court marshaled for infractions, just like their male counterparts. The first group of women operators began their duties on March 24, 1918 in France, before most of the Army’s infantry.
When these ladies took over the military’s communications increased immediately, and the calls tripled to 36,000 calls a day. When an additional 5 units were deployed to France the calls increased to 150,000 calls. Because of their bilingual abilities they provided simultaneous translations for the American officers and their French counterparts.
The women’s abilities were so essential that towards the end of the war switchboards were set close to the front lines. On the front the women worked in rotating 12 hour shifts while in the rear the shifts were only eight hours and male troops manned the phones at night when the number of calls were less.
A group of seven women manned the phones from the front, working directly with General Pershing, during the Battles of St. Mihiel and 24 Meuse-Argonne. This group were awarded a ‘‘Defensive Sector 7 Clasp’’ for the Meuse-Argonne operation and their Chief Operator, Gracie Banker, was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal. Out of 16,000 women and men Signal Corps officers Miss Banker was the only one who received this commendation.
General Pershing additionally awarded another thirty women special commendations for ‘‘exceptionally meritorious and conspicuous services’’ in ‘‘Advance Sections’’ of the conflict. By the end of the war the women operators had connected over 26 million calls. Additionally, the Chief Signal Officer of the Army, in his official report on November 13, two days after the end of the war, wrote, ‘‘a large part of the success of the communications of this Army is due to . . . a competent staff of women operators.’’
As a note, during World War I, in Europe, Americans not only faced the enemy soldiers they became part of the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919. This pandemic killed an estimated 20 to 40 million people, more American troops than were lost in battle. Two of the Signal Corps operators, Corah Bartlett and Inez Crittenden, were stricken with the flu and died. Each was buried in a French military cemetery with full military honors.
When World War I ended on November 11, 1918, 233 women operators had served in France. Some of them were ordered to Germany to support America’s occupation and others sent to support officers, and sometimes President Woodrow Wilson, at the Paris Peace Treaty. Because of their role in logistics these women were the last to return to the states and the last 20 came back to the United States in January of 1920.
What happened to these women after they returned home is a story in itself that started a sixty-year battle with the United States government for recognition. Next week I will share more about these brave women and their struggles that have led to this, ‘‘Hello Girls Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021’’ legislation.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 - meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be this Thursday, March 18, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.