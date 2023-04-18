SoCon 1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (April 17, 2023) – The Southern Conference has officially released the bracket and first round pairings for the 2023 SoCon Women’s Tennis Championship tournament, set for April 20-22 at the Champions Club in Chattanooga, Tenn.

ETSU finished the regular season with the second-best record in the SoCon, going 16-7 overall and 6-1 in league play. With the No. 2 seed, the Bucs will match up with No. 7 seed Western Carolina on Thursday, April 20 at 3 p.m.

