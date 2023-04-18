SPARTANBURG, S.C. (April 17, 2023) – The Southern Conference has officially released the bracket and first round pairings for the 2023 SoCon Women’s Tennis Championship tournament, set for April 20-22 at the Champions Club in Chattanooga, Tenn.
ETSU finished the regular season with the second-best record in the SoCon, going 16-7 overall and 6-1 in league play. With the No. 2 seed, the Bucs will match up with No. 7 seed Western Carolina on Thursday, April 20 at 3 p.m.
The seeding was officially finalized on Sunday after all regular season matches concluded. ETSU’s seeding was determined on Saturday after a down-to-the-wire 4-3 loss to Furman in a battle to determine the regular season champion. Despite the result, ETSU still finished with the best overall record in the conference.
The first-round matchup will pit ETSU against a Western Carolina team that is coming off its best overall record in program history with a 14-9 record. The Catamounts went on to finish 2-5 in league play, including 4-3 wins over UNCG and Samford.
The winner of this match will move on the semifinal round to play either No. 3 Samford or No. 6 Wofford on Friday, April 21 at 2 p.m. The championship final is set for Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. April 23 will serve as the rain date for the championship.
ETSU and Furman have met in the title match in each of the last five tournaments. The Bucs will look to win their first conference title since 2016, when the Blue & Gold swept Mercer, Chattanooga and Samford en route to the championship. In total, ETSU has won 10 conference championships — one SoCon tournament, five Atlantic Sun (ASUN) regular season titles and four ASUN tournament titles.
SoCon Women’s Tennis Championship
Chattanooga, Tenn. – Champions Club
Thursday, April 20
Match 1: No. 1 Furman vs. No. 8 UNCG, 1 p.m.
Match 2: No. 4 Mercer vs. No. 5 Chattanooga, 1 p.m.
Match 3: No. 3 Samford vs. No. 6 Wofford, 3 p.m.
Match 4: No. 2 ETSU vs. No. 7 Western Carolina, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 2 p.m.
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 1 p.m.
