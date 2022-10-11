PREP FOOTBALL
Adamsville 49, McNairy Central 13
BGA 64, RePublic 0
Bartlett 38, Cordova 0
Beech 42, Springfield 10
Bell Buckle 23, Silverdale Baptist Academy 20
Brentwood 48, Franklin 0
Brentwood Academy 47, SA Cornerstone, Texas 7
Briarcrest 34, PURE 6
Brighton 44, Kingsbury 8
Cannon County 28, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 19
Cascade 34, Jo Byrns 0
Caverna, Ky. 38, Red Boiling Springs 32
Centennial 28, Ravenwood 24
Chattanooga Central 60, Sequoyah 0
Chuckey-Doak 49, Cumberland Gap 0
Clarksville Academy 14, Grace Christian - Franklin 12
Clay County 53, Scott County 7
Coalfield 40, Greenback 6
Collinwood 33, Richland 28
Covington 49, Bolivar Central 6
Creek Wood 30, Greenbrier 6
Crittenden Co., Ky. 28, Liberty Creek 14
Cumberland County 7, Livingston Academy 0
Daniel Boone 22, Science Hill 14
David Crockett 27, West Ridge 23
Dresden 56, McEwen 14
East Hamilton 42, Soddy Daisy 0
East Hickman 35, Hickman County 28
Elizabethton 35, Rhea County 28
Fairview 56, Camden Central 0
Fayette Academy 49, FACS 17
Franklin Road Academy 55, Stratford 18
Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Hampton 40
Germantown 33, Arlington 3
Giles County 49, Columbia 28
Gordonsville 35, Trousdale County 0
Grace Christian 40, CAK 14
Green Hill 35, Hunters Lane 0
Greeneville 49, Oak Ridge 13
Greenfield 35, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13
Greenville Christian, Miss. 44, Rossville Christian 0
Harriman 43, Midway 22
Hendersonville 40, Shelbyville 34
Henry County 24, Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 20
Humboldt 26, Jackson Central-Merry 14
Huntland 20, Community 6
Independence 26, Summit 21
Jefferson County 17, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7
Johnson County 49, Happy Valley 39
Karns 31, Knoxville Halls 20
Knoxville Carter 13, Morristown West 7
Knoxville Central 49, South Doyle 20
Knoxville Webb 23, Silverdale Baptist Academy 20
Lenoir City 24, Clinton 20
Lipscomb Academy 42, Knoxville Catholic 0
Loudon 29, McMinn Central 0
MBA 35, Ensworth 17
Macon County 35, Stone Memorial 34
McCallie 34, Life Christian, Va. 14
McKenzie 56, Gleason 0
Meigs County 61, Copper Basin 25
Melrose 50, Wooddale 0
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 68, Middleton 0
Memphis Business 35, Ensworth 17
Memphis Central 41, Memphis Overton 0
Moore County 62, Loretto 42
Morristown East 44, Cocke County 3
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 12, Sale Creek 11
Munford 31, Southwind 14
Nolensville 27, Page 21
Northview Academy 20, Grainger 7
Notre Dame 21, Howard 12
Oakdale 50, Cosby 12
Oakhaven 52, Frayser 6
Oliver Springs 49, Sunbright 6
Powell 58, Campbell County 36
Prince Avenue Christian, Ga. 42, Baylor 35
Red Bank 21, East Ridge 12
Ridgeway 10, Kirby 3
Rosemark Academy 27, Harding Academy 14
Signal Mountain 21, Kingston 14
South Fulton 54, Perry County 12
South Greene 58, North Greene 7
South Pittsburg 28, Austin-East 0
Sullivan East 54, Union County 12
Sycamore 17, Cheatham County 14
Tennessee 40, Volunteer 6
Unaka 34, Claiborne County 8
Unicoi County 42, Cloudland 8
Wartburg Central 40, Jellico 6
Watertown 26, Harpeth 0
Waverly Central 48, White House-Heritage 13
West Greene 42, Cherokee 12
Westview 34, Huntingdon 27
White County 35, Hillsboro 21
Whitehaven 26, White Station 19
Whitwell 27, Grundy County 0
Wilson Central 39, Station Camp 30
