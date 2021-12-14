NEWPORT—The Lady Red were unstoppable Monday evening as they demolished The King’s Academy, 90-35. To say the offense was clicking would be an understatement as five Lady Red players scored in double figures on their way to a blowout victory.
Cocke County easily washed away the bad memory of Friday night’s overtime loss to Grainger County. Unfortunately for TKA, they were the recipient of a supercharged Lady Red offense looking to pounce.
It was raining 3-pointers as Cocke County recorded 13 in the game, seven of which came in a 32 point third quarter. Gracie Gregg led the way for the Lady Red with 19 points in the game. She also led in 3-point baskets made with five.
The first quarter of play was fairly mundane for the Lady Red considering what was to come. Gregg, Camryn Halcomb and Destiny Reese each had three points in the opening frame to help the Lady Red claim a 14-7 lead by the end of the period.
The fire was lit in the second quarter as the juggernaut offense really came to life. The Lady Red would score 27 points in the period thanks to the hot shooting of Gregg. Halcomb scored four of her 11 points in the quarter, and Sydney Clevenger added a 3-pointer to keep the offensive wheel turning.
The Lady Red more than doubled the Lady Lions’ point total taking a 41-20 lead into the locker room.
TKA had no answer for Cocke County entering the second half of play. The Lady Red shared the wealth as five players hit 3-pointers in the third quarter. Clevenger and Halle Kitchen hit two each, and Gregg, Halcomb and Paige Niethammer added 3-point baskets to cap the offensive onslaught. The Lady Red defense was just as impressive as they limited the Lady Lions to 14 points over the final two quarters.
The fourth quarter saw CCHS add in another 14 points thanks to the play of Adisen McNealy. She joined in on the fun scoring nine points in the period including a 3-pointer to kick off the quarter.
CCHS (90): Gracie Gregg 19, Paige Niethammer 15, Sydney Clevenger 11, Camryn Halcomb 11, Adisen McNealy 11, Halle Kitchen 8, Destiney Reece 6, Jaylen Cofield 4, Abby Niethammer 3, Kirsten Moore 2.
TKA (35): Brady Branam 13, Cassie George 10, Leah Thornton 5, Juleigh Ann Tucker 3, Kimberly Haywood 2, Caroline Kauhuff 2.
