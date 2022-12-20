From Dec. 12 to Dec. 16
Katharine M. Martin, Executrix, et al, and James Dan Proffitt and Estate of Dan W. Proffitt to Colleen Michelle Franklin, 6th District, $113,500.
William Garland Harper, Executor, et al, and Estate of Burnette R. Harper, William Garland Harper and Terrie Lynn Harper to Jack Stevens Jr. and wife, Renee E. Stevens, 6th District, $228,000.
Christa C. Greenfield to Ray T. Gaines, 5th District, $17,000.
Johnny Vess to Isaac Bradley, 6th District, $175,000.
Kim Thompson and husband, Rick Thompson to James Pettinelli, 5th District, $8,000.
Brenda L. Scott to James Robert Cimoch Jr. and wife, Jennelle Cimoch, 2nd District, $235,000.
R.D. Ford, et al, and Gary Ford and Windell Ford to Kathryn A. Glenn, Trustee, et al, and Glenn Family Trust and Mark T. Gallager, 7th District, $339,000.
Joseph Douglas Shaffer, et al, and Kimberly Shaffer and Joseph D. Shaffer to Monica Marie Natale, 2nd District, $205,000.
Michael Steeves and wife, Stephanie Steeves to Matthew Campbell and wife, Linda Campbell, 5th District, $35,000.
Joe Hembree, et al, and Mitchell Webb to Thomas Parrotta and wife, Jodie Parrotta, 8th District, $399,000.
Frances I. France to Christopher James Holt and wife, Bailey Holt, 5th District, $179,000.
Fred Lowenhaupt, et al, and Donnatta Costantino Lowenhaupt and Lowenhaupt Donnatta Costantino to Karl Graf and wife, Maureen Wilson, 8th District, $210,000.
Brian Esmond, et al, and Kimberly Cox Esmond and Kimberly Cox to Brian Little and wife, Jeanine Little, 3rd District, $49,900.
US Bank National Association Trustee, Residntial Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset Backed Pas, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, PHH Mortgage Corporation, and Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Frank John Boyd, 5th District, $204,500.
Russell Bruce Moncrife and wife, Mary N. Moncrife to Funky Newport LLC, 6th District, $145,000.
Alan W. Sosebee and wife, Stephanie H. Webster to Daniel Ryan, 2nd District, $550,000.
Dream View Land Development LLC to Deborah L. Munzner, et al, and Eric J. Munzner, 5th District, $36,000.
Thomas Mack Fiser and wife, Janice Fiser to Patsy Locke and husband, Mickey Locke, 5th District, $26,000.
Lisa Neas and husband, W.L. Neas to Robert William Penney, 6th District, $155,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Charles K. Whittamore and wife, Tamara L. Whittamore, 5th District, $54,500.
LMB Inc. to Robert Casey Ragan and wife, Jayla Danaye Ragan, $330,000.
Charles A. Weeks Sr. and wife, Rena S. Weeks to Jeffery Anderson, 11th District, $185,000.
