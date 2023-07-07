Correction 1

Cocke County’s Damien Holt drives in his No. 18 car during qualifying as part of the Bulls Gap Bash on July 2, 2023.

 PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS

This picture was included in the racing article in the July 5 edition of The Newport Plain Talk.

The driver pictured is actually Damien Holt, though the original picture referred to him as Damien Jones.

  

